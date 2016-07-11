Kareo Hires General Manager to Lead Managed Billing Operations

Bryan Koch brings more than 15 years of revenue cycle management and operations success

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- , the leading provider of clinical and business management software for independent medical practices, announced the hiring of Bryan Koch as General Manager of Kareo Managed Billing, the company's managed billing offering. Koch, an industry veteran, offers the company strong new leadership to help its independent practice customers maximize revenue. His experience includes senior leadership roles with multiple companies, along with a successful track record of serving the complex billing needs for thousands of independent medical practice customers.

"I am excited to welcome Bryan to Kareo as the leader of our growing billing management team," said Dan Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of Kareo. "Adding this leadership role to Kareo, along with Bryan's specific skills and history, highlights the company's clear commitment to the success of our Kareo managed billing customers."

Koch added, "I reviewed the market extensively prior to accepting the role at Kareo and was impressed with the company's focus and dedication to independent physicians and their patients. I was looking for an executive team ready to make a substantial commitment to maintain and grow the delivery of services that meet and exceed physician expectations. I was also looking for an energy, optimism, and awareness among the staff. I couldn't be more excited to lead this hard working, talented, and engaged team at Kareo and look forward to working together to build an organization ready and able to support our independent practice clients."

Prior to Kareo, Koch spent several years with DocuTap, a healthcare technology company focused on the needs of urgent care practices. Before DocuTap, Bryan helped to scale Greenway's revenue cycle management business to thousands of physicians across 32 different specialties. Koch also served as Chief Operating Officer of Medac, a large revenue cycle management company serving over 2,500 medical providers in 33 states with a focus on anesthesia and pain management. He holds a B.A. in Accounting from Michigan State University.

is the only cloud-based complete medical technology platform purpose-built to meet the unique needs of independent practices. Today Kareo helps over 35,000 providers in all 50 states run more efficient and profitable practices, while delivering outstanding patient care. The Kareo technology platform is the first to help independent practices , manage their care with a fully certified and easy-to-use , and get paid quickly all in one complete and integrated package. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Black Book's #1 Integrated EHR, and vendor. Kareo's growth further demonstrates the expansion and vitality of the independent practice market in the U.S. With offices across the country, Kareo's mission is to help independent practices succeed in an ever-changing healthcare market. More information can be found at .

Photo available upon request.

Lindsay Thompson



Strategies



714-656-0141

Cell: 949-280-5854

PressRelease by

Kareo

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 15:04

Language: English

News-ID 505364

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Kareo

Stadt: IRVINE, CA





Number of hits: 19



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease