World's First On-Demand Enterprise Web Content Management Software, Solodev, Now Available for Online Purchase

Cloud-based content management system available for instant web purchase, making it easier than ever before to deploy and launch business-critical websites

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Solodev, creator of the world's first on-demand enterprise web content management software (WCMS), announces today that its proprietary software is available for instant purchase and deployment via the company's . With an à la carte subscription that accommodates any website budget, storage or memory needs, Solodev is changing the way enterprise software is purchased with pay-per-hour rates and no long-term contracts. Leveraging the most secure and flexible infrastructure available, the web development and hosting platform drives the highest levels of site performance, speed and engagement, ultimately contributing to a company's bottom line.

"Solodev is fundamentally changing the way people pay for and think about enterprise WCMS. It offers businesses and web developers the enhanced security they need, with the design capabilities of more consumer-friendly website development platforms," said Shawn Moore, founder and Chief Technology Officer at Solodev. "Solodev also allows businesses to pay for only what they need, with the option to scale up or down and cancel at any time. There's no other place on the internet where you can instantly buy and deploy a full-service platform like this."

With Solodev, web professionals can build the website of their dreams -- one that delivers personalized and engaging experiences to their audience by leveraging the robust features, functionality, code samples, templates and secure hosting options that Solodev offers. Backed by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Solodev provides unsurpassed redundancy and uptime performance to ensure its sites never go down. Utilizing Solodev support to help get the most out of the platform, customers can spend more time running their business and less time worrying about their website management and security.

"Today's businesses are tired of compromising. They want a good software backed by a robust infrastructure that doesn't limit their creativity and functionality. That's why we built Solodev," added Moore. "We wanted to address the gaps in the market that are forcing customers to prioritize, choose and sacrifice. Our customers have constant access to a U.S. based support team that can help them build and manage their online presence and deliver both compelling and customized digital experiences."

To learn more visit .

