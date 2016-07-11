Cardinal Resources Limited: 4 Million Ounce Maiden Resource at Namdini



4 MILLION OUNCE MAIDEN RESOURCE AT NAMDINI



Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX: CDV) (Cardinal or the Company) is pleased to announce the maiden resource estimate for Namdini and results of the Phase 1, single hole, metallurgical testwork programme.



Highlights



- Maiden JORC Resource of circa 4 Million ounces gold



- Significant scope remains to expand the Resource with further drilling. The deposit remains open at depth and along strike



- 4 diamond rigs drilling on site operating 24/7, with a focus on both increasing the drill density of the maiden resource, plus extensional drilling to grow the resource



- Preliminary metallurgical test work completed, with further test work continuing to determine an optimal process route.



Commenting on the resource, Cardinal Resources Managing Director Archie Koimtsidis:

The Namdini maiden resource and the initial metallurgical results represent a major milestone for Cardinal and highlights the outstanding potential of the Namdini deposit, which remains open at depth and along strike.



With the first 4Moz now defined our aggressive drilling efforts will continue, with exploration around the existing resource already underway. Furthermore, we have four drill rigs onsite operating 24/7 to increase the size and confidence within the current resource.



Namdini is well located for future development and the project receives strong government and local landowner support.



RESOURCE ESTIMATE



Table 1 summarises the Mineral Resources at Namdini.



Table 1*

Namdini Gold Deposit

Grade-Tonnage Report - Multiple Indicator Kriging

with a Change Support





Selective Mining Unit (5mE by 10mN by 5mRL)

Classified in accordance with JORC 2012*

Lower cut offMillion TonneAverage GradeMillion

grade s (Au g/t) ounces



(g/t) (mt) (Au moz)





Indicated + Inferred Resources

0.3 123.0 1.1 4.2

0.4 110.0 1.2 4.1

0.5 96.1 1.3 3.9

0.6 82.3 1.4 3.6



Indicated Resources

0.3 8.28 1.00 0.27

0.4 7.20 1.10 0.25

0.5 6.22 1.20 0.24

0.6 5.35 1.30 0.22



Inferred Resources

0.3 114.7 1.1 3.9

0.4 102.8 1.2 3.8

0.5 89.9 1.3 3.6

0.6 77.0 1.4 3.4

* Mineral resources are not ore reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. All figures in Table 1 have been rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates. For the assessment of reasonable prospects of economic extraction, mineral resources have been assessed using Lerchs-Grossman pit optimisation, based on a gold price of US$1,550/oz, and the following key input parameters: mill-flotation-concentrate regrind-CIL process route with metallurgical recovery of 0% for oxidized mineralisation (estimate only), 50% for transitional mineralisation (estimate only), 75% for fresh mineralisation; assuming a bulk mining, low to moderate mining selectivity open pit operation with operating costs appropriate for West Africa. Depending on key parameters such as gold price, annual throughput, process plant recoveries and operating costs, cut off grades are likely to be in the range 0.3g/t to 0.6g/t.



The internal pit optimisation has demonstrated that the reported resource has reasonable prospects for economic extraction.



Figure 1 shows a perspective view of the 0.4g/t block model grade shell and the reasonable prospects of economic extraction pit optimisation pit shell. Figure 2 (Section L) and Figure 3 (Section N) display representative cross sections through the MIK block model, along with 10 metre drill hole composites of the gold assay data, while Figure 4 displays a long section, looking East, through the MIK block model. The figures show the reasonable prospects of economic extraction pit shell.



Figures 2 to 4 indicate that the deposit is open at depth and along strike. As a result, a multi-rig drill programme has been developed and initiated to carry out extension drilling, both up dip, down dip and to the North and South of the currently defined deposit. Further details of the planned programme will be included in a forthcoming release to the ASX.



Colour coding in Figures 2 to 4 is based on gold grade as follows:



- Less than 0.3g/t: Grey (for drill holes), not displayed for the MIK block model.



- 0.3g/t to 0.6g/t: Blue



- 0.6g/t to 0.8g/t: Green



- 0.8g/t to 1.0g/t: Orange



- 1.0g/t to 2.0g/t: Red



- Greater than 2.0g/t: Magenta



Figure 5 displays a long section, looking East, with the JORC resource categories.



Figure 6 shows the MIK block model with blocks returning 0.4g/t Au or higher colour-coded red along with the reasonable prospects of economic extraction pit shell and displays a cross section (Section I), a level plan (120mRL) and a long section looking east. The wide zones of continuous gold mineralisation above a cut off grade of 0.4g/t Au are clearly evident.



Table 2 summarises the percentage proportion of tonnes and contained gold, subdivided by lithology. It is evident that the gold mineralisation within the currently defined Namdini deposit is dominated by metavolcanics, followed by granite and then diorite.



Table 2

Namdini Deposit

Grade-Tonnage Report - Multiple Indicator Kriging with a

Change

Support



Selective Mining Unit (5mE by 10mN by 5mRL)

Mineralised lithology proportions of tonnes and

contained

gold



Cut off gTonnes Contained Gold

rade



(g/t Au)

MetavolcanGranitDioritMetavolcanGraniteDiorite

ics e e ics



0.3 57% 30% 13% 60% 28% 12%

0.4 57% 31% 12% 61% 28% 12%

0.5 57% 30% 12% 61% 27% 11%

0,6 58% 30% 12% 61% 27% 11%

* Note percentages may not total 100% due to rounding (metasediments less than 1%)



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38103/7 Nov 2016 4 Million Ounce Maiden Resource at Namdinprcom.001.png



Figure 1: Perspective view of the 0.4g/t Au grade shell

View Towards Northeast

400m scale bar

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38103/7 Nov 2016 4 Million Ounce Maiden Resource at Namdinprcom.002.png



Figure 2: Typical cross section (Section L) through the

MIK

resour

ce model and 10m drill composites: Au g/t

100m scale bar

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38103/7 Nov 2016 4 Million Ounce Maiden Resource at Namdinprcom.003.png



Figure 3: Typical cross section (Section N) through the

MIK resource model and 10m drill composites: Au

g/t



100m scale bar

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38103/7 Nov 2016 4 Million Ounce Maiden Resource at Namdinprcom.004.png





Figure 4: Long section (looking east) through the MIK

resource model and 10m

drill

composites: Au g/t

200m scale bar

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38103/7 Nov 2016 4 Million Ounce Maiden Resource at Namdinprcom.005.png



Figure 5: Long section (looking east) with JORC resource

categories



(Indicated Resource: Red, Inferred Resource: Blue)

Scale Bar: 200m



The following information summarises key parameters relating to the resource estimation (the Orefind structural and geological modelling study report and the EGRM Pty Ltd resource estimation report will be available on the Cardinal Resources website):



- Geological and structural modelling: Logging, interpretation and modelling were undertaken by Cardinal Resources technical staff and specialist consultants Orefind Pty Ltd, resulting in a three-dimensional model of key lithologies and weathering zones.



- Survey Control: A detailed topographic survey was completed. Drill hole collars were surveyed using differential GPS (DGPS), with down hole surveys taken at 30m intervals using electronic multi-shot equipment.



- Bulk density data: Bulk densities are routinely measured as part of the exploration data acquisition protocols. The bulk density database for resource estimate comprised 1,395 measurements. Statistical analysis was undertaken on the bulk density data and a matrix of bulk densities were applied based on lithology and weathering zone. The great majority of the Namdini deposit is fresh bedrock. Bulk densities vary from 1.80 tonnes per cubic metre (t/cm) for strongly weathered rock to 2.73 t/cm (for Granite) and 2.82-2.83 t/cm (for metavolcanics, diorite and metasediments).



- Grade Estimation: Following detailed statistical and geostatistical analysis, including the application of 15g/t upper cut to 3m down hole composites, grade estimation was undertaken using MIK with a change of support to produce a selective mining model. Block model development is based on a parent block size of 20mE by 50mN by 10mRL, with sub-celling to the selective mining unit (SMU) block size of 5mE by 10mN by 5mRL. The majority of categorised blocks were estimated in three passes. In addition, blocks in excess of 75m from data were excluded from resource reporting. Validation of the MIK model was undertaken visually and statistically.



- Conditional Simulation Study: A conditional simulation study was undertaken on the area of close-spaced drilling at the southern end of the Namdini deposit for both grade estimation validation purposes and for additional SMU selectivity sensitivity studies.



- Resource Classification and Mineral Resource Reporting: The Namdini resource has been classified in accordance with the guidelines set out in the 2012 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). The assessment of confidence levels of the key categorization criteria including the confidence of the resource development data, the geological interpretation, the drilling density and grade estimation confidence has been undertaken and is summarised in Appendix 1.



Based on the assessment of the key criteria and using a 0.2g/t indicator cut off boundary for reporting purposes, the Namdini deposit has been categorised as a combination of Indicated and Inferred Resources, as summarised in Table 1. In summary, blocks estimated based on an approximate 20mE by 20mN drill spacing have been classified as an Indicated Resource. Those blocks not classified as an Indicated Resource but estimated with acceptable confidence and within 75m of drilling data are considered an Inferred Resource.



The resource estimation report from EGRM Consulting (Perth, Australia) will be lodged on the Cardinal Resources website in due course.

http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38103/7 Nov 2016 4 Million Ounce Maiden Resource at Namdinprcom.006.png



7 Nov 2016 4 Million Ounce Maiden Resource at Namdinprcom.

007





7 Nov 2016 4 Million Ounce Maiden Resource at Namdinprcom.

007





Figure 6: Cross Section (Line I), Plan (120mRL) and Long

Section (Looking

East)



/>0.4g/t Au cut off blocks highlighted. Scale Bars: 100m,

200m & 200m

respectively





METALLURGICAL TESTWORK SUMMARY

Suntech Geomet Laboratories (Suntech), based in Johannesburg, South Africa have been contracted to carry out a range of metallurgical testwork on a 332 kilogram composite sample of quarter HQ diamond drill core obtained from drill hole NMDD005 (original hole code NMDD422-736), which includes carefully weighted proportions of metavolcanics, granite and diorite. The individual components were used to make a master composite (MC) which grades 1.42g/t and 1.1% sulphur. Figure 7 shows the location of hole NMDD005 relative to the current Namdini drilling.



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/38103/7 Nov 2016 4 Million Ounce Maiden Resource at Namdinprcom.008.png



Figure 7: Location of NMDD005 (red) relative to the

current



Namdini drilling

Scale bar: 100m





Scope of the metallurgical testwork

The main aims of the testwork programme were as follows:



- To characterize the occurrence, and confirm the association, of the gold mineralisation

- The amenability of gold recovery to a range of extraction methods on both the run of mine (ROM) mineralisation and flotation concentrate.

- To confirm the process route best suited to treating the constituent ores types present - whole ore leaching, or pre-concentration with subsequent leaching on a smaller weight of concentrate

- To determine the acceptable coarsest grind for optimal recovery of gold for the pre-concentration flowsheet, to determine the best reagent suite for optimal recovery and upgrading of gold into a concentrate suitable for further processing.

- To determine the mineralogical characteristics of the gold mineralisation and concentrate associations using QEMSCAN (quantitative electron microscopy) and diagnostic leach evaluation.



The metallurgical report from Suntech Geomet Laboratories (South Africa) will be available on the Cardinal Resources website.



Metallurgical testwork results

Key metallurgical testwork results are summarised below:



- Comminution Testwork: The Bond Ball Work Index (BBWI) for the MC is 14.9 kWh/t. SAG Power Index (SPI) tests were carried out on the individual lithologies and the MC. The SPI tests can be used to predict throughputs for SAG/AG mills and in the determination of power requirements. SPI values of 8.83 to 9.57 kWh/t indicate moderate comminution characteristics.

- Mineralogical Characterisation: Mineralogical characterisation of the MC and sulphide concentrate used polished sections. The bulk of the gold grains in the MC and the sulphide concentrate are fine grained (88.7% of the gold grains in the MC less than 9.6 microns and 68.3% in the sulphide concentrate). In the sulphide concentrate, gold is dominantly associated with pyrite.

- Diagnostics Leach Tests: Diagnostic leach tests were carried out on the MC and a final flotation concentrate. Table 3 summarises the results of the diagnostic leach tests.



Table 3

Diagnostic leach tests

Test Au association/Solubilisation proPercentage

cess Recovery



Master Flotation

Composi Concentra

te te



1 Free milling (CIP - no carbon) 61.3 66.7

2 Total free milling + preg-robbed 64.1 67.8

Au

(CIL)



3 Au extracted by mild oxidized 8.0 3.0

pre-leach (Au associated with



pyrrhotite, calcite, dolomite

and

hematite)



4 Au extracted by severe oxidative 27.3 19.0

pre-leach (Au associated with



pyrite, arsenopyrite etc)

5 Au extracted by complete 0.0 1.4

oxidation (Au associated with

kerogen)



6 Undissolved gold (Au assumed to 0.6 8.7

be associated with

quartz)



Total 100.0 100.0



- Grind optimisation: Grind optimisation tests on the MC indicated that a p80 -75 microns is the optimum grind size.

- Whole rock - individual variability cyanidation tests: Variability cyanidation tests (24/48 hour tests on notional p80 -75 microns material) on the individual lithologies indicated that the diorites returned the highest recovery (p87.5% - 75 microns, recovery 70.4%) followed by the metavolcanics (p89.1% -75 microns, recovery 63.8%) and the granites (p66.3% -75 microns, 49,1%). It is noted that the size reduction based on the MC milling calibration tests, resulted in the granite undergoing less particle size reduction compared to the metavolcanics and diorite, which could explain the lower gold recovery in the granite compared to the other two lithologies. Further testwork is planned.



- Flotation Testwork:

o Reagent scouting tests: 15 reagent scouting tests (at a p80 -75 microns) indicated that the optimum reagent combination produced a cleaner concentrate with a mass pull of 2.2% of the original mass, a gold grade of 53.6g/t and 89.2% gold recovery. Rougher gold recoveries above 90% were achieved in 12 out of 15 of the scouting tests, with 9 returning 92% to 96%.

o Flotation rate test: A flotation rate test on the MC exhibited fast flotation characteristics with very efficient mass pulls, with approximately 82% of the total Au recovered into a 3.2% mass within the first 3 minutes of flotation. All three lithologies exhibited good flotation response.

o Variability flotation tests: All three lithologies exhibited good flotation responses with 83.5% Au/95% S, 81.7% Au/93.8% S and 90.4% Au/98.9% S of the gold and sulphur recovered into the flotation concentrate, from the volcaniclastics, granite and diorite respectively.

o Grind optimisation flotation tests: Flotation tests were carried out for 5 grind sizes (212 to 53 microns). Best recoveries (to cleaner concentrate) were obtained for p80 -75 microns (89.2% Au recovery for 53.6g/t flotation concentrate grade).

o Gold dissolution tests on flotation products: CIL tests on the grind optimisation tests rougher tails show that a p80 of -75 microns returned the highest recovery.

o Cyanidation of concentrate after ultra-fine milling: Ultra-fine milling (UFG) produced significant improvements in overall recovery compared to the gold recoveries from the flotation concentrate as received (p80 -109 microns, 68% Au recovery). At a p80 of -22 microns the gold recovery improved to 77.9% whilst at a p80 of -15 microns the gold recovery was 80.2%. As such, overall concentrate recoveries of approximately 80% have been produced from cyanide leaching UFG concentrates. Further tests will be undertaken with the addition of leach accelerants to optimize conditions.



Current potential metallurgical flowsheet

Based on the metallurgical testwork carried out to date, along with generic capital and operating cost ranking of the flowsheets considered, and acknowledging that it is taken from only one drill hole within the one kilometer long Namdini deposit, with an aim to produce gold dore on site, the pre-concentration and concentrate leach process flowsheet shows good potential (mill-flotation-concentrate regrind-CIL) with overall gold recoveries of 75% to 76%.



Other options that will be considered include roasting of sulphides (which has achieved 86% to 87% gold recovery from concentrates) or the biological degradation of sulphides (BIOX), which is targeted to produce higher recoveries than roasting, or the production of a high sulphur, gold-rich concentrate for transport and sale to smelters.



Significant additional metallurgical testwork is planned.



Future metallurgical testwork

An additional metallurgical scan sampling and analytical programme is currently underway, based on the production of notional 10m down hole composites using quarter HQ core sample coarse reject material. Approximately 940 ten metre 2.5kg composites, representing approximately 9.4km of diamond drilling (with an estimated total mass of 2,350 kg) are being produced using a composite cut off grade of 0.1g/t Au. The composites will used as the sample source for the following analyses:



- 2kg 24-hour cyanidation bottle roll with duplicate 50gm fire assays on the washed leach reside material.

- LECO furnace analyses of total sulphur and total carbon.

- Inductively couple plasma (ICP) analysis of 49 elements using the ICP-OES and ICP-MS techniques.



The aim of the programme is to produce a three-dimensional multi-element model of the Namdini deposit, along with initial cyanidation leach characteristics, sulphur and carbon contents in order to guide the next phase of metallurgical testwork, which will begin immediately on receipt of the scan sampling programme results.



Competent Persons Statement

Information in this release, which relates to the resource estimation of the Namdini deposit is based on the work of Brett Gossage, MAusIMM, who has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activities being reported upon to qualify as a Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Gossage consents to the inclusion in this report of the statements based on the information in the form and context in which it appears



Information in this release that relates to the Namdini Project is based on the results of the Metallurgical Testwork program undertaken at SunTech Laboratories, Johannesburg, South Africa. The work has been monitored on behalf of Cardinal Resources by Simon Meik, FAusIMM CP (No. 106146), who has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activities being reported upon to qualify as a Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr Meik consents to the inclusion in this report of the statements based on the information in the form and context in which it appears



The overall release has been compiled and the reasonable prospects of economic extraction pit optimisation, has been carried out by Dr Julian F. H. Barnes, FAusIMM, MAIG, Technical Manager of Cardinal Resources, who has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activities being reported upon to qualify as a Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Dr Barnes consents to the inclusion in this report of the statements based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.



Archie Koimtsidis

Managing Director

Cardinal Resources Limited

P: +233 (0)26 190 5220

Skype: cardinal.archie





APPENDIX 1



JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Please refer to Cardinal Resources Press Release 16 August 2016 for full details of Section 1 (Sampling Techniques and Data).

Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources

(Criteria listed in section 1, and where relevant in section 2, also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary

Database Integrity Measures taken to ensure that All geological and field data

data has not been corrupted is entered

by, for example,

transcription or keying using data-loggers and

errors, between its initial software developed by

collection and its use for Maxwell

Mineral Resource estimation

purposes. GeoServices, that includes loo

kup tables and fixed

formatting (and protected

from modification) thus only

allowing data to be entered

using the Cardinal

geological code system and

sample protocol. Data is

then loaded to the



Datashed database, which was

managed by consultants

Maxwell



GeoServices with access on

site for the Cardinal

database



personnel. Caedinal technical

personnel validated the

database using



Micromine software.

The Datashed database is then

reviewed against the

original logging

spreadsheets and the assay

data checked against the

supplied assay

certificates.



Data validation procedures Following importation the

used. data goes through a series

of digital checks for

duplication and

non-conformity, followed by

manual validation by the

relevant project geologist

who manually checks the

collar, survey, assay and

geology for errors against

the original field data and

final paper copies of the

assays. The process is

documented, including the

recording of holes checked,

errors found, corrections

made and the date of

database

update.



Site visits Comment on any site visits Brett Gossage, Principal for

undertaken by the Competent EGRM Consulting Pty Ltd,

Person and the outcome of completed a site visit in

those July 2016 to review the

visits. exploration procedures.

Limited drilling was being

completed but appeared to be

completed in an appropriate

manner. Sampling protocols

observed were considered to

meet high industry

standards.





The site visit included the

reviewing of geological

logging and supervising



independent check assaying.

The check assaying

confirmed the location and

tenor of the assaying

contained within the

database. The geological

logging was found to be

consistent and no material

issues noted. The



drillhole collar survey could

be



confirmed by check handheld

GPS survey with the



drillhole collars well

maintained.



In addition to the site visit

observations, the majority

of assay data (>90%) were

checked against the original

laboratory supplied assay

certificates.



If no site visits have been Not applicable.

undertaken indicate why this

is the

case.



Geological interpretation Confidence in (or conversely, The confidence in the

the uncertainty of) the geological interpretation is

geological interpretation of high although infill

the mineral drilling is required and

deposit. additional geological work

is required to improve the

model locally once

additional data is acquired.







A model of the lithology and

weathering was generated

prior to the mineralisation

domain interpretation

commencing. This work was

completed based a programme

of logging and mapping, and

structural interpretation by

independent geological

consultants



OreFind.



Mineralisation at the Namdini

project area is developed in

both the

meta-volcano-sedimentary

rocks and



tonalite. The tonalite has

been extensively mined by

artisanal miners, with

lesser amount

of



artisanal activity in the

volcano-sedimentary units.

In all rock types the

mineralisation is

accompanied by visible

disseminated sulphides of

pyrite and



arsenopyrite in both the

veins and wall rocks. In

diamond core the mineralized

zones are visually

distinctive due to the

presence of mm- to cm-width

quartz-carbonate veins that

are commonly folded and that

possess yellow-brown

sericite-carbonate



selvedges. Gold as primarily

associated with sulphides,

in particular pyrite where

it commonly occurs as

inclusions and on the

crystal margins. Gold was

also noted in



phyllite matrix and, to a

much lesser extent, in

association with ilmenite.

While visible gold is rare,

identified examples occurred

in strongly altered granite

and were associated with

silica-sericite shears that

had sub-mm widths.







Based on these observations,

and geological

interpretations, a broad

(0.1gt Au) low grade

mineralisation package was

developed. The

mineralisation constraint

was traceable at low grades

for overall 1000m and is up

to 300m wide. The

mineralisation dips

approximately 55° to 60°

towards the

west

.



Nature of the data used and The geological data used to

of any assumptions construct the geological

made. model includes regional and

surface mapping and logging

of RC and diamond core

drilling. A nominal 0.1g/t

Au lower cut-off grade was

applied to the

mineralisation model.





The effect, if any, of The geology of the deposit is

alternative interpretations relatively simple, and the

on Mineral Resource interpretation is considered

estimation. robust. There is no

apparent alternative to the

interpretation in the

companys opinion at this

point.



The use of geology in guiding The mineralisation geometry

and controlling Mineral has a strong relationship

Resource with the interpreted

estimation. alteration and structure.

The lithology contacts and

the weathering changes do

not appear to materially

control the mineralisation

although the metavolcanics

and the



tonalite (granite)

mineralisation



is on average higher grade

than the diorite and

metasediment mineralisation.

Little grade variation is

noted between the different

weathering groupings. The

grade estimate is based on a

gold grades and the

mineralisation package

defined above a 0.1gt Au

lower



cutoff grade.



The factors affecting A broad zone of anomalous

continuity both of grade and mineralisation is

geology. interpreted. The grade

continuity at lower



cutoff grades is good, however

this grade continuity is

materially reduced at higher



cutoff grades.

Dimensions The extent and variability of The approximate dimensions of

the Mineral Resource the deposit are 1100m along

expressed as length (along strike (N-S), 300m across

strike or otherwise), plan (E-W), and 400m below

width, and depth below surface.

surface to the upper and is spread in a more

lower limits of the Mineral flat-lying manner in a

Resource. westerly



dir

Estimation and modeling techniThe nature and The resource estimate has

ques appropriateness of the been generated via Multiple

estimation technique(s) Indicator Kriging (MIK) with

applied and key assumptions, a change of support. The

including treatment of MIK estimation was

extreme grade values, constrained within the

0.1g/t Au mineralisation

domaining, interpolation zone interpretation. MIK is

parameters and maximum considered an appropriate

distance of extrapolation grade estimation method for

from data points. If a

computer assisted estimation Namdini given the high degree

method was chosen include a of spatial variability of

description of computer the gold assay data

software and parameters (relative to the data

used. spacing) present within the

mineralisation

zones.



The grade estimate is based

on 3m down-the-hole

composites of the resource

development drilling data at



Namdini. High grade cuts (as

described below) have been

applied to composites to

limit the influence of

higher grade data.





Detailed statistical and

geostatistical

investigations have been

completed on the captured

estimation data set. This

includes exploration data

analysis, boundary analysis,



variography, grade estimation

trials and change of support

studies. These

investigations have been

completed on a domain by

domain basis.





Grade estimation has been

completed in multiple

estimation passes with

expanding sample search

radii. A first higher

confidence estimate was

completed (Indicated

Resource where other

criteria were met) with

sample search radii of 50m x

50m x 30m and a sample

search oriented consistent

with the major controls

interpreted for each

estimation domain.

Subsequent estimation

passes (passes 2 and 3) was

generated with expanded

sample searches of 50%

increase in sample search

radii. A maximum of 32 and

with a minimum of 16 (passes

1 and 2) and 10 (pass 3)

composites have been used in

grade estimation. A maximum

number of 6 composites from

any



drillhole have been allowed

to estimate a single

block.



The grade estimation has been

generated using a

combination of mine planning

and specialist

geostatistical software

packages. Vulcan have been

used for geological

modelling and block model

construction and



Isatis for statistical and

geostatistical studies and

grade estimation.





The availability of check No check estimates are

estimates, previous available.

estimates and/or mine

production records and The estimate has been

whether the Mineral Resource generated in regions where

estimate takes appropriate artisanal mining has been

account of such

data. completed, however no records

of production are available.





The assumptions made No by-products are present or

regarding recovery of modelled.

by-products.











Estimation of deleterious No deleterious elements have

elements or other non-grade been estimated

variables of economic

significance (e.g. sulphur to date at Namdini. A

for acid mine drainage metallurgical scan sampling

characterisation). programme based on 10m

composites of coarse reject

material from HQ quarte core

is underway. The composites

will



be assayed for total sulphur

and carbon by LECO furnace,

and



49 elements by ICP-OES and

ICP-MS



and the data will be used to g

enerate

a geo-metallurgical model of

the



Namdini deposit.

The MIK estimate is based on

In the case of block model a block (panel) size of 20m

interpolation, the block (East) by 50m (North) by 10m

size in relation to the (Elevation), which considers

average sample spacing and the drilling density for the

the search vast majority of the

employed. deposit. From the MIK panel

estimate, a selective mining

unit (SMU) estimate has been

generated based on a 5m

(East) by 10m (North) and 5m

(Elevation) block size.

This SMU is based on the

envisaged mining practises

likely to be employed at



Namdini. The MIK SMU has

been localised to SMU size

blocks for visualisation and

mine planning

purposes.



Any assumptions behind A selective mining estimate

modelling of selective has been generated for the

mining MIK using a change of

units. support targeting a 5m

(East) by 10m (North) and 5m

(Elevation) SMU. The change

of support has been

completed using an indirect

lognormal correction. The

selective mining estimate

(MIK) has been compared to a

global change of support

analysis completed using a

discrete



gaussian change of support

model as part of the

validation

procedures.



Any assumptions about No correlated variables have

correlation between been investigated or

variables. estimated.





Description of how the The grade estimate is based

geological interpretation on a nominal 0.1g/t Au lower

was used to control the cut-off grade mineralisation

resource constraint. The

estimates. mineralisation constraint

was reviewed based on

lithological and weathering

interpretations generated

but were determined to not

control the distribution of

the gold mineralisation. The

lithology and weathering

constraints have been coded

to the block model but have

been used as soft boundaries

with composites searched

only based on the grade

constraint. Statistical

investigations have been

completed to test the change

in statistical and spatial

characteristics of the

domains grouped by

weathering. This has

included boundary analysis

to determine the

applicability of soft or

hard boundaries between the



