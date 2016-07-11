Asia-Pacific to surpass North America in online travel sales, per yStats.com report

(PresseBox) - The latest report from Hamburg-based business intelligence company yStats.com, ?Asia-Pacific Online Travel Market 2016? includes a forecast that North American online travel sales will be exceeded by the Asia-Pacific region within a few years. The company?s CEO and founder, Yücel Yelken, observes ?Online travel in Asia-Pacific is growing faster than in any other global region.?

A forecast cited in the yStats.com report tells of double digit growth in the region, supporting the prediction of surpassing the maturing North American online travel market. Online travel sales in the Southeast Asia sub-region lead the Asia-Pacific region in terms of growth rate, with a prediction of four-fold growth in the next 10 years.

The largest single online travel market in Asia-Pacific is China, and Ctrip is the country?s largest online travel agency. The increase in mobile travel bookings contribute to the growth in China as well as in Japan and South Korea, where a large portion of online bookings are done through a mobile device, according to the findings in the yStats.com report. While the growth rate in India has been over 50% in the last year, in some other economies the concept of online shopping for travel has not yet caught on.



Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.



We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.





Company information / Profile:

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.





Date: 11/07/2016 - 16:04

Language: English

News-ID 505375

Character count: 2657

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: yStats.com GmbH&Co. KG

Stadt: Hamburg





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease