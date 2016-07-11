Dynam Consulting CEO to Speak at Ultimate Stage Experience

Dr. Theresa Ashby to Share Insight and Wisdom During Thirty-Minute Keynote Presentation

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Dr. Theresa Ashby, founder, president and CEO of -- an international executive advisory firm, renowned for its strategically focused and groundbreaking creative processes -- will be a featured speaker at the Ultimate Stage Experience on November 19 at the San Diego Marriott in La Jolla, Calif.

Dr. Ashby will take the stage and share her wisdom and stories designed to inspire others to take charge of their own businesses. Her talk will address the new truths about business. A strategist, advisor and thought-partner by nature, Dr. Ashby will speak for 30 minutes at the event and will also host a table. Other speakers at the event will touch on topics ranging from sales mastery and communication, building referral partnerships, being your authentic self, creating viral content and connecting through storytelling.

"I am very much looking forward to speaking at this year's Ultimate Stage Experience. There is a lot of useful information that is shared and learned, and the energy and enthusiasm of the crowd is unparalleled," says Dr. Ashby. "Dynam Consulting has been able to help many people thus far, and this is a great way to reach even more."

With a Ph.D. in organizational psychology and master's degrees in both business administration and psychology, Dr. Ashby has a talent for assisting individuals in developing their potential and uniting coworkers around a common vision. She envisions, creates and executes integrated, big-picture solutions to interdependent and complex business challenges. Dr. Ashby is living her passion by inspiring the cultivation, enrichment and acceleration of greatness in others.

For more information about the Ultimate Stage Experience or to reserve tickets for the event, visit . To learn more about Dr. Ashby and Dynam Consulting, visit .

: Dynam Consulting is an international executive advisory firm renowned for its strategically focused and groundbreaking creative processes that ignite more powerful, competent and confident leaders who strengthen an organization's effectiveness and influence. Through innovative programs that deliver measurable results, Dynam helps identify and develop decisive executives for the present, as well as the future, while building dedicated teams whose strengths are well defined and aligned with the mission-critical objectives of the company strategy. Fostering a culture of collaboration and accountability, Dynam's proven methods help drive tremendous business growth, while upholding the highest levels of integrity. Backed by science, research and skill, Dynam has gained the trust of CEOs, executives and entrepreneurs in both the private and public sectors across the globe for its proven ability to amplify team-leadership capabilities, increase engagement and unite an organization to common goals and a shared vision. For more information, visit .

