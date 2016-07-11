Burnham Benefits Welcomes New Senior Vice President

Award-Winning Employee Benefits Brokerage Firm Hires Experienced Thought Leader to Drive New Strategies for the Company

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- -- one of California's most successful employee benefits brokerage firms -- today announced the appointment of new senior vice president Raymond Tunnell, whose expansive knowledge runs the gamut from data analytics, healthcare economics, healthcare compliance, and healthcare underwriting, to computer science. The appointment of Tunnell will provide strategic leadership to Burnham as well as invaluable support to companies, helping employers control costs and provide high value to their employees.

"Ray is incredibly well-known throughout the industry -- his proven track record and comprehensive experience adds another layer of expertise to Burnham," says Burnham president and CEO Kristen Allison. "He is a mentoring leader who cares passionately about the people he works with and the clients he serves. The core of Ray's value system is to share his diverse and unique skill set with clients and team members. He's exactly the type of person we want here."

Prior to joining Burnham, Tunnell spent 12 years as the managing executive at Hays Companies, assuming responsibility on all aspects of their strategic growth in southern California. Under his leadership, he immediately reduced expenses, returning the office to profitability each year, and ultimately increasing business nearly 10 times in 12 years. Before that, he was vice president at Precept Group, where he created an underwriting unit for the sales organization, and put his background in economics and computer science skills to automate much of their processes. Tunnell first learned this business from the inside as a carrier health underwriter at Cigna where his inquisitive mind led him to quickly streamline and automate much of the underwriting process.

"Burnham has a stellar reputation in the industry," says Tunnell. "It's a fabulous place to work, with quality personnel and the highest ethical standards. It's an honor to work for Burnham and Kris Allison," says Tunnell.

A modern, forward-thinking employee benefits and insurance services company, Burnham Benefits has a reputation for applying a unique blend of expert knowledge and unmatched personal service to create proven strategic solutions and promote a culture of wellness for its clients. For more information about Burnham Benefits, please visit: .

Burnham Benefits Insurance Services, Inc. is a privately held, full-service employee benefits consulting and brokerage firm headquartered in Irvine, Calif. The firm is among the largest in the state to specialize solely in strategic employee benefits consulting and brokerage services. With a comprehensive offering of client-first health and wellness programs, Burnham effectively manages over $1.5 billion in premiums for more than 400 clients. A certified Benefits Corporation (B Corp), the firm maintains a more than 95 percent client retention rate and has averaged 25 percent growth annually over the past 10 years. Because Burnham Benefits does not have outside shareholders, it can easily adapt and create customized solutions that fit clients' best interests -- investing in cutting-edge technology and the tools and resources needed to provide the specialized level of service that today's rapidly challenging climate demands. Its team of more than 80 highly skilled industry professionals includes in-house underwriters, compliance officers, healthcare reform consultants, communications specialists and wellness experts. Through a strategic partnership with Burnham also provides retirement planning and wealth management services. Burnham Benefits' footprint currently spans offices in Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sacramento and San Diego, Calif., as well as a satellite office in the Washington D.C. metro area. Burnham Benefits holds national recognition as Business Insurance's #1 Best Places to Work in Insurance 2013, 2014 and 2015, has been ranked a Best Place to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for six years running. Burnham Benefits president and CEO Kristen Allison earned the Distinguished Founders Award from the Annual Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) in 2016. For more information, visit .

