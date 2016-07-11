Formation Data Systems Launches SafeGuard(TM), Adding Secure Hybrid Cloud Connectivity to its Software-Defined Storage Platform

Formation SafeGuard extends FormationOne Cloud domains into AWS public Cloud infrastructure with secure connectivity for disaster recovery, archive and data mobility use cases

(firmenpresse) - FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- (Formation), a company revolutionizing enterprise storage, today launched Formation SafeGuard, adding even more transformational cloud capabilities to the FormationOne Dynamic Storage Platform (FormationOne). With SafeGuard, enterprises can now manage a complete set of global cloud replication, copy data management and data mobility functions from a FormationOne cloud storage domain into Amazon Web Services (AWS) without the need for external gateways or appliances. As an extension of the core FormationOne architecture, SafeGuard provides secure, global, cloud enabled data protection for customers in a single integrated software-defined storage platform. These new capabilities make the FormationOne platform even more attractive to enterprises seeking an alternative to expensive, single-purpose storage arrays.

SafeGuard provides Formation customers with revolutionary new options for leveraging AWS cloud technologies for data mobility and disaster recovery. SafeGuard leverages AWS S3 resources as a replication target for Disaster Recovery (DR), backup and archive datasets and also provides the ability to operate a FormationOne Cloud domain within AWS. Data can be migrated and synchronized both to and from AWS environments. The FormationOne platform now also offers volume level encryption within all cloud domains to secure data both at rest and in transit. Built as an extension of the FormationOne platform, SafeGuard enables customers to replicate data in near real-time between two FormationOne private cloud domains or between a FormationOne private Cloud domain and AWS. Safeguard leverages the TimeLine continuous data protection (CDP) architecture, providing granular copy data management that can now be replicated globally. Backups can now be sent directly to AWS S3 to take advantage of their massive scale and geo-redundancy. Likewise, older data sets can now be archived offsite with SafeGuard to AWS Glacier for ultra low cost storage, available on-demand. All data protection management functions are managed via an intuitive user interface and available via REST API, allowing customers to automate data protection operations while simplifying administration.

"Cloud has completely disrupted the storage industry and in the face of massive data growth, customers are looking for cost-effective ways to manage, protect and recover more and more data on and off premise," said CEO of Formation Data Systems, Mark Lewis. "By providing secure, elastic connectivity into AWS, SafeGuard extends the core FormationOne software-defined architecture by adding secure, off site replication, backup and archive solutions delivered at cost points than are up to 90 percent lower than any of the legacy array point solutions."

"Formation SafeGuard offers a very compelling set of new capabilities helping to address two monumental movements in data center storage," said Scott Sinclair, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. "According to previously conducted ESG research, a majority of IT and storage professionals report that their organizations are committed to software-defined storage as a long-term strategy. Additionally, more than one-third of these respondents identified cloud storage services as an IT initiative expected to impact storage spending."

Available in November 2016 as a value added software upgrade to FormationOne deployments, Safeguard provides customers with these new differentiated capabilities:

Bi-directional replication and mobility into FormationOne and AWS Cloud domains

Integrated de-duplication and compression that minimizes storage footprints and WAN bandwidth

Configurable 256 bit encryption that provides security of data at rest and in transit

Copy data management integrated with TimeLine continuous data protection

PriorityOne QoS support for production and test workloads at local or remote sites

Dynamic tiering that utilizes SSD, HDD and Cloud IaaS resources on demand

Formation Data Systems' mission is to help IT organizations realize the transformative benefits of modern storage technology. Formation has delivered the revolutionary FormationOne Dynamic Storage Platform that combines the agility, flexibility and simplicity of public cloud web-scale approaches with the control, security and customization capabilities of private datacenter storage. FormationOne has been built for Enterprise IT, SaaS application providers, and service providers, seeking ways to transform the agility and economics of their storage and data management environment. The platform is generally available.





