Anaheim GardenWalk Launches Monthly Corks & Canvas Event Series -- Two-Hour Wine and Painting Event Premieres November 17

Monthly Painting Classes Will Be Taught by Experienced Local Artists

(firmenpresse) - ANAHEIM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- , a premier entertainment and dining destination in Orange County, today announced the launch of its Corks & Canvas event series that includes instruction from renowned local artists paired with delicious wines and appetizers. Following the incredibly successful launch of GardenWalk's ongoing art exhibition program and live art event series -- Art on the Walk; Corks & Canvas is the Walk's latest offering designed to provide the community with engaging, entertaining, hands-on exposure to the arts. Hosted at , an experiential GardenWalk restaurant that offers a variety of fresh foods cooked on an open grill and features an expansive outdoor dining area offering the perfect setting for this art experience -- the launch of Corks & Canvas promises to be a fun-filled event that even Van would Gogh to!

"The overwhelming community response to Art on the Walk prompted us to launch this new event series allowing guests to create their own masterpieces while being inspired by the artistic creativity around them," says Robin Weeks-Wynne, senior director of marketing and tourism at GardenWalk. "It's a great way for adults to have a night out enjoying a few glasses of wine while creating their own works of art with our well-known art instructors. We're excited to continue adding more experiences like these to GardenWalk's exciting event line-up and look forward to what 2017 has in store for us."

The first Corks & Canvas event is Thursday, November 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Fire + Ice Grill and Bar, located in space 315 on the upper level of GardenWalk. Admission is $40 per person and will include expert instruction from Anna Marcantel, painting supplies, two glasses of wine and appetizers. To sign up, please visit .

For more information about Corks & Canvas and other exciting upcoming events, please visit . With media inquiries, please contact Leslie Licano at 949-733-8679 or email .

: Anaheim GardenWalk is a 460,000-square-foot outdoor dining, shopping and entertainment destination situated in the heart of the Anaheim Resort District just steps from the Disneyland® Resort, Anaheim Convention Center, and a short drive from Angel Stadium and Honda Center. Anaheim GardenWalk is home to a distinctive collection of popular restaurants, vibrant nightlife, trendy shops, an upscale bowling lounge and fun family events. New exciting happenings are well underway at Anaheim GardenWalk, including the addition of outstanding restaurants, entertainment venues and retail shops. Upon completion of the redevelopment, Anaheim GardenWalk will provide a one-of-a-kind guest experience and a world-class gathering place for locals and visitors. .

