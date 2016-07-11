Sawdust Art & Craft Festival Wraps Up 50th Anniversary, Looks Ahead To Winter Fantasy

(firmenpresse) - LAGUNA BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- After celebrating its 50th anniversary this summer, -- a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach -- is not only reflecting upon its great success, but looking ahead to the 26th Annual Winter Fantasy festival with its tagline "A Holiday Tradition" from November 19 to December 18.

The summer festival, which was titled, "Celebrating the Soul of Art for 50 Years!," ran from June 24 through August 28, and featured the fine art and crafts of more than 200 Laguna Beach artists, as well as live performances, workshops for all ages and an array of delicious food and drink. For this milestone anniversary year, Sawdust attendance was up 20 percent the final week and sales skyrocketed nearly 121 percent during the same time period.

"The Sawdust Art & Craft Festival's 50th anniversary celebration was a huge success to say the least," says general manager, Tom Klingenmeier. "We couldn't have asked for a better turn out and we hope that this momentum continues for our upcoming Winter Fantasy festival, which is going to be a wonderful event for Southern California residents looking for a great shopping experience amid a winter wonderland."

Running for five weekends beginning November 19 until December 18, the 26th Annual Winter Fantasy at the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is a one-of-a-kind holiday art and crafts festival that offers a unique holiday shopping experience, highlighted by distinctive, hand-made art created by more than 175 artisans who create, showcase and sell their original, handcrafted artwork in an enchanting outdoor winter wonderland in Laguna Canyon. Transformed into a winter wonderland with a frosty-white and silver theme this year, Winter Fantasy is completely different from the summer festival -- the artists are different, and the gifts for purchase will be available in every price range.

Special holiday highlights include the Toys for Tots holiday toy drive, Children's Holiday Playhouse, magicians, puppeteers, holiday carolers, thousands of lights and holiday decorations, music of all genres, a miniature train-village installation and Santa! Additionally, Winter Fantasy has four outdoor cafés, an espresso bar, a popcorn booth and the Sawdust Saloon.

On opening day, November 19th, at 5:00 p.m. enjoy the Annual Community night performance by the Top of the World Elementary Honor Choir followed by the tree lighting ceremony at 5:30p.m. As a special treat this year, Laguna Beach mayor, Steve Dicterow, will cut the opening day ribbon.

Presale tickets are available on the website: $8.00 for adults, $6.00 for seniors (65+), and $4.00 for children (6-12). Children 5 and under are free.

For more information, as well as a comprehensive list of events and special features at this year's winter festival, please visit .

Founded in 1967, the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting art created in Laguna Beach. Best known for offering two highly attended seasonal festivals, the organization also hosts a variety of workshops and classes throughout the year. Sawdust's legendary summer festival is a nine-week summer celebration of fine art and craft - the largest in Southern California -- with more than 200 Laguna Beach artists who exhibit and sell their original art and handcrafted items. The festival also offers live entertainment, artist demonstrations, hands-on art workshops for all ages, and a variety of food & drink offerings. Sawdust's Annual Winter Fantasy Festival occurs for five weekends leading up to the holiday season, and boasts an international collection of over 175 artisans who create, showcase, and sell their original, handcrafted artwork on the Sawdust grounds, which are lavishly decorated to resemble a winter wonderland. Special activities include "Winter Art Series" classes, where guests can create holiday-themed works, and a highly anticipated Annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony. Throughout the remainder of the year, the organization continues to provide its Sawdust Art Classes in a variety of mediums, on-site and off-site. For more information, visit: .

