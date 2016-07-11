Ready Set Rocket Hosts "Defining Tomorrow: Lessons in Disruption" Financial Services Summit in Partnership with Interbrand, the New York Stock Exchange and Baruch College

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- , a New York City-based digital marketing agency, in partnership with , the and , will host the " Summit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on November 10 at Baruch College, 55 Lexington Ave., New York City.

Focused on exploring innovation within financial services, the summit will bring together industry leaders from Morgan Stanley, Thomson Reuters, Credit Suisse, New York Life, IBM and more, to discuss how new technology is disrupting the space and shaping the future of the industry.

"Digital disruption is a challenge for every modern industry, financial services included," said Alex Lirtsman, founding partner and chief strategist of Ready Set Rocket. "The institutions that ultimately succeed, embrace technology and find innovative ways to apply it to the current landscape. Defining Tomorrow brings those experts together to explore their current success and what is coming next."

Featured panels will include:

How financial brands have been able to identify opportunities and scale their operations to meet the needs of consumers underserved by traditional banking models

How technology is reshaping what's possible for financial companies today and tomorrow, and how regulatory challenges and opportunities play into this evolution

How brands are helping financial services companies to adapt and grow within the highly competitive and regulatory nature of the industry

"Competition in financial services has never been more intense," said Josh Feldmeth, CEO North America of Interbrand. "Growth can only be achieved by those willing to find creative ways to deliver value to their customers, whether through digital enablement or unexpected partnerships. This summit will examine whose leading this revolution and what to expect next."

For more information about the event or to register for free, visit .

Ready Set Rocket is a New York City-based digital agency committed to connecting brands and consumers through innovative multi-channel experiences. We are a team of expert makers, relationship builders, technological innovators and brand enthusiasts who collaborate closely and effectively to solve our client's challenges. We work with innovative brands like Seagram's Gin, Fast Company, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Michael Kors, Tylenol, Univision and others.

At Interbrand, we believe that growth is achieved when an organization has a clear strategy and delivers exceptional customer experiences. We do both, through a combination of strategy, creativity, and technology that helps drive growth for our clients' brands and businesses. With a network of 29 offices in 22 countries, Interbrand is a global brand agency, and publisher of the highly influential annual Best Global Brands and Breakthrough Brands reports, and Webby Award-winning brandchannel. Interbrand is part of the Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) network of agencies. For more information, please contact us, or follow Interbrand on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

NYSE is the world's most diverse exchange group, offering a broad and growing array of financial products and services in Europe and the United States that include cash equities, futures, options, exchange-traded products, bonds, market data, and commercial technology solutions. With over 8,000 listed issues globally, NYSE's equities markets -- the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext, NYSE Arca, and NYSE Amex -- represent nearly 40% of the world's cash equities trading volume, the most liquidity of any global exchange group. NYSE also operates NYSE Liffe, the leading European derivatives business and the world's second largest derivatives business by value of trading. NYSE Euronext offers comprehensive global commercial technology, connectivity, and market data products and services through its innovative trading solutions unit, NYSE Technologies. NYSE is part of the S&P 500 index and the only exchange operator in the S&P 100 index.

Baruch College is ranked among the region's and nation's top colleges by U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Princeton Review, and others. Our campus is within easy reach of Wall Street, Midtown, and the global headquarters of major companies and non-profit and cultural organizations, giving students unparalleled internship, career, and networking opportunities. The College's more than 18,000 students, who speak more than 110 languages and trace their heritage to more than 170 countries, have been repeatedly named one of the most ethnically diverse student bodies in the United States.

More information:

http://readysetrocket.com



