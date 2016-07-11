1 Million Reasons Why to Buy a Sector 5 Chromebook

Google brings Android Apps to Play on Chromebooks plus Sector 5 Chromebooks give users free Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and even Skype

(firmenpresse) - ALEXANDRIA, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SECT) announces 1 million reasons to buy Sector 5 Chromebooks. At the Google Play store, there are over 1 million Android apps available now for Chromebooks. When Sector 5 launched its Chromebooks, the goal was to provide fast, simple and secure computing for students and end users. The Sector 5 E1 Chromebook comes with a sleek and attractive handle like a brief case. Within only 6 to 7 seconds of opening the lid, you're on your favorite sites and apps, getting stuff done. Virus protection and automatic updates are built-in, so you don't have to manage your computer. Schools in the US are now buying more Chromebooks than all other devices combined this year.

Roger McKeague, CEO of Sector 5, stated, "Chromebooks topped Macs in overall shipments to become the #2 most popular PC operating system in the US. Students, parents and teachers now have a million reasons to buy a Sector 5 Chromebook. E1 Chromebooks offer full access to the most popular app store in the world, Google Play Store. Now, Sector 5 Chromebook users have access to the full Microsoft Suite as well, enjoying free access to Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook with the purchase of an E1 Chromebook. And they can stay in touch with family and friends with Skype! Now people can connect with a variety of apps and do more when they are not connected to the Internet."

Mr. McKeague also stated, "This means you'll be able to download and use Android apps, so you can make a Skype call, work with Office files and be prolific offline. Now our users have access to Clash of Clans, Minecraft and Hearthstone to name a few. The same Android apps that work on Smartphones now work on our Chromebooks. There are some apps that are not working with the Chromebooks currently. Again, going back to the basics, we built our Chromebooks for their speed, simplicity and security. This is good for users and great for developers. And all this is built on top of Chrome OS, so users will continue to have everything they love in their Chromebooks."

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SECT) is a Publicly Traded Proud American Corporation that develops, manufactures, and sells innovative consumer electronics under its brand name, Sector 5. Sector 5 markets its Chromebooks to educational organizations and other B2Bs, and B2C sales channels and distribution with retail sales on AMAZON. It is in development of several new products to serve both the educational, business and retail markets.

Follow the company on Twitter (at)sectorfiveinc and and find further information at .

