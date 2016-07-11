Cartel Blue, Inc. Becomes First and Only Hemp Apparel Company Listed on Major Marijuana/Hemp Stock Index

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC PINK: CRTL) is pleased to announce that due to its newly created eco-friendly hemp fabric apparel division, EOC Underground, Cartel Blue is now listed on the Marijuana Index (MarijaunaIndex.com) under its Marijuana Stock Universe Hemp Products Sector.

The Marijuana Index and its Marijuana Stock Universe is the go to stock index for marijuana and hemp sector investors. The Marijuana Stock Universe is a searchable database of all marijuana and hemp stocks. Companies are required to have a material involvement in the marijuana or hemp industry. In addition, companies must have filed financial statements in the last year, and must maintain a minimum average daily trading volume. By 2020, legal market sales are expected to surpass $22B, and investors are looking to get their hands "green" by putting their money into marijuana/hemp investments or ancillary products. This past Friday, November 4, 2016, Cartel Blue, Inc. (CRTL) led all Marijuana Stock Universe hemp sector stocks with a 51.90% stock share increase.

The company's President, David Rhodes, stated, "While import of hemp fabric/apparel is legal in the United States of America, Cartel Blue/EOC Underground looks forward to the day hemp is grown and woven into fabric here in the U.S.A. That day is coming soon as states all over the country have or are in motion to legalize hemp as a commercial agricultural product. Now, being listed on Marijuana Index Marijuana Stock Universe hemp sector will give Cartel Blue/EOC Underground the exposure benefit of investors wishing to take advantage of the excitement of marijuana/hemp relaxed legal restrictions widely expected as result from this Tuesday's election."

EOC Underground is an urban streetwear collection of men's and women's eco-friendly hemp/cotton t-shirts, hoodies, tote bags, and soon to be added jeans, vests, scarves, and jackets. Hemp apparel fabric exudes superior properties. It is one of the strongest and most durable of all natural textile fibers. Apparel products made from hemp will outlast their competition by many years. Not only is hemp strong, but it also holds its shape, stretching less than any other natural fiber. This prevents garments from stretching out or becoming distorted with use. Although hemp may be known for its durability, its comfort and style are second to none. The more hemp is used, the softer it gets. Hemp does not wear out, it wears in. Hemp is one of the natural fibers that possesses increased strength and absorbency, even more than cotton. Hemp fabrics can also be recycled more easily than other natural fabrics. Clothing made from hemp is resistant to mold, moisture, UV and UVB rays, is not easily discolored, is antibacterial and regulates the temperature.

Cartel Blue, Inc. (OTC PINK: CRTL) is a Los Angeles California based eco-friendly apparel line that utilizes high quality fabrics and designs with contemporary and edgy marketing strategies advocated by popular and unique celebrities in the film, television, and music industries. Cartel Blue, Inc.'s mission is to bring its unique sportswear to consumers concerned with high quality fashion and/or social-issue change that enlarges their personal freedoms. Being a collection driven company, our vision is to become the preferred option for customers in the premium denim and sportswear market. Please visit us at for more information.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cartel Blue, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

