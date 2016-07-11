Invictus Engages CFN Media to Increase Market Awareness and Cultivate Investors

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced that Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTC PINK: IVITF) has engaged CFN Media to conduct a three month market awareness and investor visibility program beginning on November 7, 2016.

"Invictus has a track record of acquiring proven brands and improving their businesses," said CFN Media President Frank Lane. "With its recent agreements to acquire stakes in a State of Nevada Medical Marijuana Cultivation License and a Canadian testing lab, the company is well positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning cannabis industry across North America."

Dan Kriznic, CEO of Invictus, added, "We are excited about working with CFN Media to communicate our value proposition to the marketplace, both in Canada and in the United States. This is a dynamic time for our company, and the partnership with CFN Media should add to the value we deliver to our shareholders over the coming months."

CFN Media will leverage its extensive digital media reach and presence with both mainstream and cannabis-focused investors across North America to elevate Invictus' financial brand and attract high-quality longer-term investors.

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, helps marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

CFN launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

Invictus MD targets companies with proven brands, strong customer focus, and significant growth potential. We provide not only capital to meet these objectives but also years of management experience from a team that has been successful in all facets of business, from establishing start-ups to running large international organizations. The fundamental core of our operation centers on the vast opportunities within fragmented industries.

Invictus MD works in partnership with management teams to increase shareholder value through business planning and process integration, developing and executing growth strategies, leveraging our experience and relationships, and structuring and deploying the proper capital to support long-term growth. Our prudent approach to both investing in and developing successful companies ensures successful execution of the business plan in both times of economic expansion and contraction.

