Edge Marketing, Inc. Wins Two 2016 MarCom Awards and Two Honorable Mentions

(firmenpresse) - MINNEAPOLIS, MN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Edge Marketing, Inc., a Minneapolis-based marketing and public relations firm serving the needs of entities in the accounting and legal channels, has been named a Gold Award winner in two categories of the 2016 MarCom Awards and received an Honorable Mention Award in two categories. The Gold Award is presented to those entries judged to exceed the highest industry norm standards. The winning marketing efforts were within the MarCom Award categories of New Website Project, New Logo and Rebrand and Infographics.

The MarCom Awards, administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, recognize outstanding achievement and service by marketing and communication professionals worldwide. In the 2016 competition over 6,500 entries were submitted from the United States, Canada and 17 other countries.

Amy Juers, CEO of Edge Marketing, Inc., stated, "I attribute all of our success to my incredible team of talented marketers. We pride ourselves on focusing on what is best for each and every client. While our clients tell us they appreciate our expertise, winning awards that are typically the purview to Fortune 50 companies is a testament to the level of world-class professionalism of the team."

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most prestigious creative competitions in the world. MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 22-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and community organizations as well as donating $200,000 in charitable contributions.

Other recently won by Edge Marketing, Inc. include:

2016 New York Law Journal Reader Rankings for Best Law Firm Public Relations Agency and Best Law Firm Advertising Agency;

K2 Enterprises Quality Award for Social Media;

National Law Journal's 2016 Survey for Legal Marketing & Branding Services and Public Relations Firm.

Edge Marketing, Inc. helps B2B businesses market and sell their products and services to those within the legal and accounting industries. Edge Marketing services include strategic planning, marketing and e-marketing action plans, alliance building, website development, market research, public relations and advertising (concept and media plans). To learn more about Edge Marketing, Inc., visit or .

Vicki LaBrosse



Director of Media Relations



651.552.7753





More information:

http://www.edgelegalmarketing.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 16:48

Language: English

News-ID 505391

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Edge Marketing, Inc.

Stadt: MINNEAPOLIS, MN





Number of hits: 38



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease