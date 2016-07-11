GearWrench(R) Expands Line of Locking Chrome Extensions

Longer Tools Provide Unprecedented Reach and Access

(firmenpresse) - SPARKS, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- GearWrench®, an innovative hand tool brand known for tools that deliver speed, strength, and access to automotive technicians, expanded its Locking Chrome Impact Extension line with eight new longer extensions. Available for purchase nationwide, the Long Locking Chrome Extensions feature a pull collar locking mechanism, making certain automotive techs can easily reach confined bolts and fasteners while maintaining control.

The following Long Locking Chromes Extensions are now available:

SKU 81129: 1/4-inch drive, 15 inches long

SKU 81130:1/4-inch drive, 18 inches long

SKU 81131: 1/4-inch drive, 24 inches long

SKU 81273: 3/8-inch drive, 14 inches long

SKU 81279: 3/8-inch drive, 18 inches long

SKU 81281: 3/8-inch drive, 24 inches long

SKU 81351: 1/2-inch drive, 18 inches long

SKU 81352: 1/2-inch drive, 24 inches long

"The Long Locking Chrome Extensions address an issue faced by technicians on a regular basis," said Jim Stewart, product manager for GearWrench. "These new extensions provide incredible access and reach with the security of knowing your socket is securely locked onto your extension."

Each new Long Locking Chrome Extension features knurling on the shaft for added grip and meets or exceeds ASME standards.

For more information, please visit .

GearWrench® is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. Since the launch of the original patented five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GearWrench brand has continuously led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers and specialty tools. Millions of GearWrench products have been "Professionally Tested" throughout the world.

Apex Tool Group, LLC, based in Sparks, MD, is one of the largest worldwide producers of hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. Apex markets its portfolio of diverse products under its own brand names in addition to being the principal manufacturer for several key private label products for certain retailers for many years.

Stephanie Shaw

RoseComm®

201-656-7178





