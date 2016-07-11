Admiral Capital Adds Industry Veteran Joe Walsh as Chief Operating Officer

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Admiral Capital Group announced today that corporate finance and investment veteran Joseph Walsh has joined the $500 million investment management firm as chief operating officer (COO).

"We are very pleased to welcome Joe Walsh to Admiral. He has broad real estate and business expertise and will bring valuable experience and perspective to our senior leadership team," said Admiral co-founder and managing partner Daniel Bassichis. "I have known Joe for more than 12 years, dating back to our days working together at Goldman Sachs. His character, integrity and sense of service will be an ideal fit with our Admiral culture."

Walsh will lead business operations across Admiral's investment management activities. As COO, he also will work on investment strategy, developing the platform's sourcing and asset management functions and enhancing its reporting and investor relations capabilities.

Walsh started his career in the United States Army, where he held a variety of leadership roles ranging from tank platoon leader to battalion staff officer responsible for logistics, budgeting, supply and maintenance management. Following his military service, he worked for nearly ten years at Goldman Sachs. He also has worked at Moelis & Company, Cole Real Estate Investments and RCS Capital Corp. His work experience includes investment banking, business development, strategic analysis and business process reengineering. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Duke University and an MBA in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Tom Casey also recently joined Admiral as an analyst focused on acquisitions and asset management. He was previously with a Providence-based real estate operator focused on repositioning of office, multifamily and industrial properties.

"We are very excited about the growth of the Admiral team and bringing together experienced professionals who also believe in our overall mission," said Admiral co-founder David Robinson. "We are building a unique business that is focused on creating value for investors and also making a positive impact. Building the right team is an integral part of our success."

Admiral Capital Group was founded by David Robinson, philanthropist and NBA Hall of Famer, and Daniel Bassichis, formerly of Goldman Sachs. Admiral, in partnership with USAA Real Estate Company identifies value-add opportunities through in office, hotel, multifamily and retail properties valued between $20 million and $70 million. Admiral's founders have also pledged 10% of their profits to philanthropic causes in certain areas where Admiral invests, building on Robinson's lifetime commitment to support education and lower-income communities. For more information, visit .

