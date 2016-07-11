MemSQL to Showcase Native Integration with Tableau 10 for Faster Analytics at Tableau Conference 2016

New Showcase Application Demonstrates Native Connectivity and Performance Using Tableau and MemSQL

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- MemSQL (), provider of the fastest database platform for real-time analytics, today announced that it will exhibit at Tableau Conference 2016 from November 7-11 in Austin, Texas. Combining MemSQL, known for its in-memory, relational capabilities, and Tableau, a global leader in visual analytics, gives users the power to capture and analyze data faster than ever.

Tableau gives people the ability to visually explore and analyze data without requiring any programming or scripting, as well as share findings across organizations in a governed and secure solution. In the recent Tableau 10 release, users can natively connect to MemSQL for enhanced data exploration performance and scalability. The Tableau MemSQL connector enables rapid ingest and querying of high-volume data. Users can also analyze real-time and historical sources together since the MemSQL architecture spans all the way from memory to flash and disk.

Dell Technologies, an industry-leading enterprise, has leveraged this integrated solution to improve time to insight with faster dashboards while addressing concurrency and scalability requirements.

"The best magic happens when you are able to visualize real-time data in a comprehensive business dashboard like Tableau that gives salespeople up to the second information," stated Darryl Smith, Chief Data Platform Architect, Dell Technologies. "By using MemSQL as our execution tier, we can improve our analytic query speeds and generate even more powerful dashboards in Tableau."

"The amount of time lost waiting for dashboards visualizations can cripple businesses," said Eric Frenkiel, CEO and co-founder, MemSQL. "The ability to effortlessly extract data via native source connectors saves enterprises critical time and money."

At Tableau Conference 2016, MemSQL will present a new showcase application, MemSQL Springs: Real-Time Resort Demographic Analysis. This demonstration showcases live customer behavior by demographic across resort properties, visualized with a Tableau dashboard. Another demo, Election 2016: Real-Time Twitter Sentiment Analysis, also illustrates the combined power of Tableau and MemSQL.

"MemSQL helps our customers gain value from their data regardless of where it lives," said Dan Kogan, Director of Product Marketing at Tableau. "By connecting with the MemSQL real-time database, users get a fully integrated experience spanning data ingest to visualization."

MemSQL delivers the leading database platform for real-time analytics. Global enterprises use MemSQL to achieve peak performance and optimize data efficiency. With the combined power of database, data warehouse, and streaming workloads in one system, MemSQL helps companies anticipate problems before they occur, turn insights into actions, and stay relevant in a rapidly changing world. Visit memsql.com or follow us (at)memsql.

