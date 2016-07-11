Frost & Sullivan Commends Airbus DS Communications for Adding High Value to the NG911 Market with its VESTA(R) Solution Suite

The diverse VESTA(R) portfolio offers core contact handling assistance as well as aids the shift from traditional systems to NG911

(firmenpresse) - MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Based on its recent analysis of the Next-Generation 911 (NG911) contact handling solution market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Airbus DS Communications with the 2016 North American Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award. Airbus DS Communications' flagship VESTA® product suite is the most comprehensive NG911 solution in the market. The company has evolved beyond merely plugging the gaps left by traditional carriers to become a competitive local exchange carrier in its own right. In addition to call handling, it delivers transportation network and routing/database services, providing customers with a comprehensive transition strategy from legacy systems to a unified NG911 system.

"Airbus DS Communications' solutions are easily shareable and remotely manageable, and replace repetitive software configurations at individual workstations," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Industry Analyst, Brendan Read. "The solutions are flexible, with an open architecture that can accommodate geodiversity, cut costs, and eliminate the need for traditional siloed private branch systems."

Meanwhile, in response to the Megatrend of Big Data, it rolled out the VESTA® Analytics solution. This solution captures data regarding call counts, transfer averages, trunk and line utilization, and other customizable variables. It reports the information in an easy-to-use searchable engine, enabling tracking and modeling for future operations by administrators. Similarly, the VESTA® Router solution for advanced call routing replaces aging systems with a solution that provides IP Selective Routing and then allows an upgrade to a full i3 emergency service-routing proxy and emergency call-routing function.

Other value-added functions include the VESTA® SMS solution, which integrates text with 911 services, since users are increasingly employing text-based communication. Airbus DS Communications' systems support emerging multimedia capabilities, and can receive and pre-interpret content and display it to public safety answering points (PSAPs) agents in immediately actionable formats.

Most importantly, VESTA supports customization based on customer preferences. In 2012, it implemented its Voice of the Customer program, wherein it conducted customer surveys to generate a Net Promoter Score of repurchase and referral. Since 2015, Airbus DS Communications has consistently achieved a Net Promoter Score of 70%. It acts on customer feedback to improve processes, products, and the customer experience.

"In addition to tailoring its solutions to meet the needs of regional cooperators and even local agents, Airbus DS Communications offers a strong customer-focused service and support process," noted Read. "It walks customers through each step of the hardware and software implementation process and delivers best-in-class service and support throughout the lifecycle of the solution."

Since its launch in 2012, more than 10,000 call handling positions of the VESTA® 9-1-1 have shipped. After having garnered more than 60% market share in its core call-handling business, it successfully forayed into the transportation networks and NG911 core services market. Both legacy systems holders and early adopters of NG911 recognize the value of Airbus DS Communications' premier products and services, positioning it for rapid future growth.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Airbus DS Communications, Inc., an Airbus Defense and Space Holdings, Inc. company, is a global leader and trusted source for mission-critical communications technologies. The VESTA® product suite provides Next Generation 9-1-1 call processing systems, land mobile radio solutions and emergency notification applications, creating smarter ways to keep all our communities safe.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. .

Contact:





Chiara Carella

P: +44 (0) 207.343.8314

F: 210.348.1003

E:





More information:

http://airbus-dscomm.com/



PressRelease by

Airbus DS Communications

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 17:22

Language: English

News-ID 505397

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airbus DS Communications

Stadt: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA





Number of hits: 5



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease