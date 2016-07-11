NewVoiceMedia announces Winter '17 release to transform the way businesses connect with customers worldwide

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- , a leading global provider of inside sales and contact center technology that helps businesses sell more, serve better and grow faster, announced its Winter '17 release today, unveiling product enhancements that will transform the way businesses of all sizes connect with their customers worldwide.

While NewVoiceMedia creates updates to its ContactWorld technology every week, as a company with cloud computing and agile development methods at its core, it is revealing a number of new product features to offer sales and service teams improved performance, efficiency, user experience and infrastructure.

Winter '17 makes it even easier for growing organizations to maximize the efficiency of their sales and service teams, giving users more control than ever. With full visibility into active users on an account and the ability to easily change queue announcements and music, as well as simplified call plans, managers now have more time to focus on helping their teams deliver outstanding service, rather than managing technology.

For those running outbound sales teams the recent enhancements to Connect, NewVoiceMedia's automated dialing solution, now include marketing automation support to make it easier to call leads that have been automatically marketing qualified.

NewVoiceMedia has also introduced several developments that gives reps the toolkit they need to be successful. In particular, inbound call routing has been improved for sales organizations to ensure even distribution between all reps, offering everyone the same opportunity to talk to new prospects. Meanwhile auto call recording has been made even easier to configure, offering use case options such as number or area code called, to give reps peace of mind that they are always operating within regulations.

With recent research from NewVoiceMedia revealing that companies are at an alarming rate due to poor customer experiences, understanding how and when to connect with customers has never been more critical. NewVoiceMedia incorporated this feedback into ContactWorld by introducing time zone support for Connect. This helps ensure only contacts within the time zones set-up are presented to agents, meaning customers and prospects are not called at inappropriate times.

The new release focuses on removing barriers to information, streamlining processes and improving the agent interface. For those looking to keep Salesforce at the heart of the user experience, ContactPad now integrates with its Lightning Edition User Interface so users can enjoy the sleek look and intuitive interface.

NewVoiceMedia has also improved the user experience with Dynamic Overflow Routing, allowing better management of peak periods and agent shift changes in individual regions as calls are automatically routed to selected areas of the business with capacity.

The company has also introduced Self-Service payments, continuing to help customers comply with the requisite standards of taking credit card payments, this time without the need for an agent to handle the call. This is an important development for any organisation looking to minimise customer effort by offering self-service options.

At the forefront of the service NewVoiceMedia provides is the revolutionary cloud technology that forms the infrastructure of ContactWorld. This release sees the company develop a new API Gateway to simplify the integration into off-platform tools like Workforce Management (WFM), and in September, it announced a new, industry-leading global call routing architecture that will dramatically raise the bar on call quality for organizations running contact centres in multiple geographies. This platform enhancement will optimize contact center management and operations, while ensuring the highest quality customer experience across the world.

Carole Edwards, Head of Contact Centre at Vax, Britain's leading floor care brand, commented, "With NewVoiceMedia's platform we are able to successfully manage 70,000 multi-channel contacts each month, while improving both employee and customer satisfaction. Consumers expect an effortless experience and ContactWorld has enabled us to build solutions that are easy to access and deliver and the results are impressive too. First contact resolution is now at 88 percent, NPS is 98 percent, and we have the highest employee satisfaction scores in the business. Our customers benefit from a completely unique, personalized experience that is designed with them in mind, and NewVoiceMedia's latest features will serve to improve those interactions further and make the experience even more effortless for our service team."

Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia, commented, "Innovation and speed-to-market of new features is essential for fast growing companies, and we are committed to investing in the development of our inside sales and contact center technology to continue offering customers the best possible solutions within a single Salesforce desktop. The product enhancements introduced in our Winter release will further strengthen our integration with Salesforce, improve the user experience for our customers and help them turn insights into action, to ensure every conversation is unique and personalized."

According to Gartner, "Customer experience (CX) has become a CEO priority, and many enterprises are competing more on the experience than on their products or services. Most enterprises that sell services see revenue that is a multiple of the average for their industry, and, in some cases, they enjoy profits that are orders of magnitude greater than average. The value of CX is undisputed, and CX has become the new battleground for achieving sustainable, differentiated competitive advantage.(1)"

For further information, visit

(1) Gartner, How User Experience Can Make or Break Your Customer Experience, September 2, 2016,

powers customer connections that transform businesses globally. The leading vendor's award-winning cloud customer contact platform revolutionizes the way organizations connect with their customers worldwide, enabling them to deliver a personalized and unique customer service experience and drive a more effective sales team. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 600+ customers include PhotoBox, MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter

Ben Noble



Tel: +1 919-721-3590

Email:





More information:

http://www.newvoicemedia.com/



PressRelease by

NewVoiceMedia

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 17:26

Language: English

News-ID 505398

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NewVoiceMedia

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 7



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease