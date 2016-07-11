Tennessee Specialty License Plates Support Military Families

Combat Action Specialty License Plates program offers Volunteer State residents opportunity to strengthen mental health services and support for service members, veterans, and their loved ones

(firmenpresse) - NASHVILLE, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Tennessee is offering drivers specialty license plate options that will fund counseling and intervention services for service members, veterans and their families. The Combat Action Specialty License Plates program, which was made possible by legislation sponsored by Dr. Mark Green, Tennessee State Senator for District 22, was launched on Veteran's Day in 2015, and residents still have opportunities to purchase a specially designed plate.

Combat Action Specialty License Plates feature one of seven designations: one for the general public expressing support for service members, and six for those who earned combat action awards as a part of the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, or Marines. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Combat Action Specialty License Plates will be equally allocated by the State of Tennessee to Centerstone Military Services and Soldiers and Families Embraced (SAFE). Centerstone and SAFE will use these funds to offer services to service members and their families.

"The sacrifices of service members and their families are often unseen, and purchasing a specialty license plate is just one way Tennesseans can demonstrate their support for our heroes," said Colonel Kent Crossley, executive director of Centerstone Military Services. "With the support of 1,000 people, we can push these license plates into statewide production and generate ongoing support for the wellbeing our service members and their loved ones not just on Veterans Day, but every day of the year."

Plates may be reserved at . The state requires that 1,000 people pre-order the license plates before they become a permanent option for Tennessee drivers. The cost of a plate is $35, with an annual renewal fee of $56.50. Payment will not be collected until the goal of 1,000 orders is reached. Advanced orders of the license plate do not have to coincide with drivers' regular registration.

