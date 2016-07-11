Links Edge Out Patties in Bob Evans(R) Sausage Selection Election

(firmenpresse) - NEW ALBANY, OH -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- In what may be the most controversial breakfast election in recent memory, the contentious battle between sausage links and patties has ended with a split decision.

According to a national survey by Bob Evans®, links won the day as America's #1 breakfast sausage. In the state-by-state results, 30 states (mainly on the coasts) chose links as the best breakfast sausage versus only 18 states (in the Midwest and South) picking patties. Battleground states, Florida and North Carolina, illustrating again how they earned the moniker, were split 50/50 between the two contenders.

In the end, links were the clear winner among both genders, all generations, and Democrats and Republicans alike. Libertarians, forging their own path as usual, were the only group to prefer patties.

Other results include:

1. There is a bit of a gender gap. A clear majority of women chose links (59% vs. 41%), but the difference is much less among men (52% vs. 48%).

2. Links are the sausage choice for Millennials and Gen X, but only slightly edge out patties among Baby Boomers and Greatest Generation (59% and 57% vs. 51% and 52%).

3. Democrats prefer links by a slightly higher margin than Republicans (57% and 53%, respectively) while Libertarians strongly preferred patties (62%).

However, controversy remains as Patties were the clear winner in the popular vote, with voters online choosing the Farm Boy® favorite over the linked variety. With a 2,000 vote lead, patties seemingly are the winner in the hearts and minds of online sausage lovers.

The division is unsurprising, given that sales within Bob Evans Farms restaurants of sausage patties nearly double those of links (2.1 million vs. 1.2 million lbs./yr.). Coincidentally, linked sausage takes the edge over patties in nationwide sales of Bob Evans Grocery Products (9.5 million vs. 9.4 million lbs./yr.). Given the split, it is obvious the debate over the better sausage will continue at breakfast tables across the country for years to come.

As a way to forge a path forward and build consensus after this contentious election, Bob Evans is offering a coupon so every customer can get a free side of sausage starting on Wednesday, October 19, at any Bob Evans restaurant. Bob Evans wants to encourage sausage link and patty lovers to experience something new and think outside their typical meat. The coupon, which is valid through the January inauguration, can be found here:

"Links carried the day in the Sausage Selection Election nationally this year but that can always change. By 2020, we might see a swing toward patties," said John Fisher, President of Bob Evans Restaurants. "Bob Evans is about sausage, be it links, patties, or even turkey. We know that America loves sausage of all kinds. That love can build bridges and create a more unified country."

In addition to the free side of sausage coupon, which is valid through Inauguration Day, Bob Evans Restaurants is offering a 30 percent discount with coupon to all guests on Election Day (November 8, 2016). The offer spans all political affiliations and beliefs, letting voters unite over a satisfying meal at their nearest Bob Evans location. Customers can download the coupon, valid for 30 percent off their entire check -- dine-in or carryout -- after 2:00 PM, at .

To learn more, visit .

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Bob Evans Restaurants brand name. At the end of the first fiscal quarter (July 29, 2016), Bob Evans Restaurants owned and operated 522 family restaurants in 18 states, primarily in the Midwest, mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States. Bob Evans Farms, Inc., through its BEF Foods segment, is also a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated side dishes, pork sausage and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans and Owens brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit .

*The 2016 Bob Evans Sausage Selection Election Survey was conducted from August 30-September 8, 2016, with 2,500 adults, 50 from each of the 50 U.S. states. The survey was fielded using the Research Now online consumer panel. At the time of the survey, participants had to have been at least 18 years of age or older and live in one of the 50 U.S. states. Age data is reflective to the adult population based on U.S. Census data. Millennials are defined as 18 to 34 year olds, Gen X as 35-51 year olds, Baby Boomer as 52-70 years old, and The Greatest Generation as 71 years old and older. Political affiliation was determined by self-identification as a Democrat (31%), Republican (32%) or Libertarian (2%).

Elizabeth Sedlock

(636) 699-9554

