People Science to Showcase HireGate Solution at First-Ever Talent Acquisition Tech Conference

Leading RPO Company to Continue Support of Annual Candidate Experience Awards During Highly Anticipated Event

(firmenpresse) - SHREWSBURY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- , a talent acquisition business whose offerings include recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), recruiting advice, direction and solutions, and contract staffing services, today announced its participation in and support of the inaugural Human Resource Executive® . Taking place November 15-16, 2016, the Talent Acquisition Tech Conference will be co-located with the at the Hilton Austin in Texas.

During the conference, experts from People Science will be on hand to demonstrate how the company's new software solution, , solves the biggest challenges in the recruiting technology continuum -- the comprehensive front-end management of candidates. Despite years of innovations, many of today's recruitment solutions fall short when it comes to delivering a holistic approach to recruiting. Designed to extend the life of an existing enterprise applicant tracking system (ATS), HireGate breaks through the layers of complexity in the recruiting lifecycle by simplifying many of the front-end processes, such as planning, execution and candidate relationship management. Built as a mobile-native solution, HireGate's extensive reporting capabilities also provide recruiters with the data, analytics and insights they need to continually improve the recruiting process.

"The front-end management of job candidates has been challenging recruiters for years. Instead of answering their needs, recruiting technologies have become more complex, introducing the opportunity for more errors and increased risk," said , founder and CEO of People Science. "With HireGate, recruiters have a single solution from which to manage all sourcing tools and talent acquisition activities. We look forward to sharing its capabilities, as well as many of our other recruiting solutions, with the attendees of both the Talent Acquisition Tech Conference and the Recruiting Trends Conference."

People Science's professionals will also be available at the conference to share with attendees how RPO can help companies delegate the management of their recruiting functions to experienced recruiters and talent acquisition professionals. Able to assume a portion of a company's recruiting program, an entire department's recruiting project or an organization's complete recruiting function, RPO services offer a proven method for resolving companies' critical staffing needs. With People Science's flexible service model, businesses can easily customize the recruiting techniques and processes that will best meet their toughest and most complicated hiring objectives.

In addition to showcasing its solutions to the more than 600 recruiting and talent acquisition leaders in attendance at the co-located conferences, People Science also will support the 2016 Candidate Experience Awards Gala. Taking place on the night of Tuesday, November 15, the awards event honors the 2016 winners and recognizes their candidate experience best practices.

People Science will demonstrate HireGate in Booth 223 at the Talent Acquisition Tech Conference and the Recruiting Trends 2016 Conference. More information about the transformative HireGate recruiting solution is available at: .

From the producers of the HR Technology Conference and Exposition®, the world's largest event dedicated to HR technology, comes the Human Resource Executive® Talent Acquisition Tech Conference. At this new event, the world's most renowned experts and talent acquisition leaders will explore how technology is transforming the way talent is sourced, hired and brought into leading organizations. Attendees will learn how to develop strategies to attract and engage the right candidates while continually and creatively identifying new talent pools to find their next great hires. The event also includes the Talent Acquisition Tech Expo, showcasing the latest talent acquisition products and services -- providing the opportunity to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors. For more information, visit: .

A leader in recruitment process outsourcing and talent acquisition consulting for nearly 20 years, People Science helps businesses solve their most complicated recruiting challenges and win the war for talent. People Science delivers the cutting-edge solutions and innovative methodologies that enable employers to acquire the talent they need today and tomorrow. Through this approach, People Science serves as its clients' full-cycle recruiting department, whether for a segment of the employee population or a company's entire effort. To learn more, visit .





More information:

http://www.people-science.com/



PressRelease by

People Science

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 18:15

Language: English

News-ID 505403

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: People Science

Stadt: SHREWSBURY, NJ





Number of hits: 69



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease