Increasing Utilization of Sterilization Equipment to boost Current and Future growth

Growing and aging global population has led to more and more surgeries being performed today than ever before. Therefore, maintaining patient safety assumes extreme criticality in the field of surgery and rules and regulations have to be in place for every aspect of the process for ensuring that errors are averted at all costs.

Albany, New York, November 7, 2016: Market Research Hub has added a new report, titled Sterilization Equipment - Current and Future Players to its offering. This study includes a detailed evaluation on the sterilization equipment market. The information collated under this study is a mix of both primary and secondary research methodologies. The report provides up-to-date information and in-depth analysis on the key players that outline the global sterilization equipment market.



The report provides comprehensive analysis on the markets in US, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. Further, the annual assessments and forecasts are given for the period 2015 through 2022. A six-year historic examination is also provided for these markets. According to the report, U.S. is the biggest market for sterilization devices, whereas on a macro level, Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC countries) along with South Africa will emerge as lucrative markets. In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia witnessed the highest growth rate.



This research report states that a key driver for growth in the sterilization equipment market is the growing number of surgical processes that could spike with health care reform. A larger number of assured patients means more surgical procedures, placing emphases on the ability to rise both patient throughput and procedural outcomes, both of which will initiate demand for sterilization equipment. With the expansion of complex surgical devices, more heat and moisture-sensitive devices have been used in surgical procedures. Therefore, chemical sterilizers are using low-temperature sterilization technology which has consistently gained acceptance. Among all of the chemical sterilizers, hydrogen peroxide sterilizers are the most popular devices in hospitals. The market for hydrogen peroxide sterilizers is developing increasingly.





Due to the continuous growth of the elderly population and increase in slightly invasive procedures, the number of medical instruments that need to be reprocessed grows rapidly, which drives the growing demand for sterilization tools. The report profiles companies including many key and emerging players such as,



Advanced Sterilization Products

Andersen Products, Inc.

3M Company

Synergy Health

Matachana Group

Belimed AG

Cantel Medical Corp.

Sterigenics International, Inc.

Tuttnauer USA Co. Ltd.

Tso3 Inc.

Xenex Disinfection Services LLC



The report also provides information on key companies, key trend analysis, competitive assessment of market that would advantageous for the buyers by helping them understand the market dynamics. In addition, the forecasts provided in the report will support firms to understand the trends in this market and better position them to capitalize on the growth opportunities.





Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

