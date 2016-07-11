Acorn, an Internet of Things Remote Monitoring Provider, Hosts Q3 2016 Update Call Monday, November 14th at 5:00 pm ET

(firmenpresse) - WILMINGTON, DE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: ACFN), a provider of machine-to-machine, Internet of Things (IoT) remote monitoring and control, will host a conference call to review its third quarter 2016 financial results, business progress and outlook on Monday, November 14, 2016 at 5:00 pm ET. Results will be issued after the market close on the same day.

Acorn Energy, Inc. is a holding company with investments in two portfolio companies:

() -- is a leader and pioneer in machine-to-machine (M2M) wireless remote monitoring and control for stand-by generators, pipelines, cell towers, medical facilities, data centers, public transportation systems, and other critical equipment, including at federal, state and municipal government facilities. OmniMetrix is a proven solution for making critical systems more reliable, with over 18 years of experience and thousands of monitored assets. Acorn has an 80% equity stake in OmniMetrix and consolidates its results of operations.

() develops and produces sonar applications for the defense, HLS, energy and commercial markets. The company employs a world-class multi-disciplinary team of professionals that are skilled in the latest sonar and real-time technologies. DSIT products include: The Shield family of Diver Detection Sonars, Anti-Submarine Warfare and Hull Mounted Sonar systems, Portable Acoustic Ranges, Underwater Acoustic Signal Analysis applications and sonar simulators and trainers. Acorn has a 41.2% equity stake in DSIT, and beginning in the second quarter of 2016 no longer consolidates DSIT's results of operations, but instead accounts for its investment in DSIT under the equity method.

