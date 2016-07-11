Computer Modelling Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- The Board of Directors of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. ("CMG" or the "Company") (TSX: CMG) announces a dividend of $0.10 per Common Share on CMG's Common Shares. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 7, 2016.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd. is a computer software technology and consulting company serving the oil and gas industry. CMG, recognized by oil and gas companies worldwide as a leading developer of reservoir modelling software, has sales and technical support services based in Calgary, Houston, London, Dubai, Bogota, and Kuala Lumpur. CMG is the leading supplier of advanced processes reservoir modelling software in the world with a blue chip client base of international oil companies and technology centers in approximately 60 countries. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CMG."
All dividends paid by Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to holders of Common Shares in the capital of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will be treated as eligible dividends within the meaning of such term in section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless otherwise indicated.
Contacts:
Computer Modelling Group Ltd.
Kenneth M. Dedeluk
President & CEO
(403) 531-1300
Computer Modelling Group Ltd.
Sandra Balic
Vice President, Finance & CFO
(403) 531-1300
More information:
http://www.cmgl.ca
