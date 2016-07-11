JSA Welcomes Distinguished Tech, Telecom Media to Telecom Exchange (TEX) LA Event Nov 14-15

30+ Journalists and Analysts in Mainstream Tech and Telecom Media Attending Key West Coast Industry Networking Event include Data Center Frontier, Digital Trends, eWeek, LA Tech Digest, Mission Critical Magazine, Telecom Ramblings, The Robot Report & More

(firmenpresse) - MIDDLEBROOK, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- , the preeminent marketing, public relations and event-planning firm serving the telecommunications and technology industries, and founder and host of , the premier industry networking event where communications and technology meet, today announces that over 30 media representatives will participate in , taking place November 14 and 15 at Montage Beverly Hills.

TEX LA media partners and attendees include , , , , , , , , , , , , and others.

Additionally, as an evolution to the traditional trade show pressroom format, TEX LA will host its 'Video Interview Zone,' a Red Carpet area where tech and telecom media outlets and , will be conducting c-level video and podcast interviews. All interview times for the Video Interview Zone as well as with TEX LA's 30+ other media attendees are pre-planned through the TEX LA Meeting Manager. Only registered TEX attendees can gain access; to register today, visit .

"As a key industry networking event designed to bring the tech and telecom communities together on the west coast, and hosted by the industry's renowned tech and telecom PR firm, TEX LA is a perfect platform for companies to share their breaking news and latest achievements directly with our attending media representatives," states , CEO and Founder of JSA. "We are honored to welcome such a prestigious group of media professionals to TEX LA."

If your company would like to announce news at TEX LA next week, please email .

If you are an accredited media representative that would like to be considered for a complimentary media pass to the event, please email .

For more information on TEX LA registration, sponsorship and/or exhibition opportunities, visit .

