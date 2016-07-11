Anchor Ingredients Continues its Expansion with Montana Acquisition

The Culbertson, Mont. pulse facility increases Anchor's origination network to better service its growing customer base
(firmenpresse) - FARGO, ND -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- ("Anchor"), a Midwest-based leading supplier of quality ingredients for the food and pet food industries, is adding to its growing footprint, announcing the acquisition of a rail-loading and storage facility in Culbertson, Mont. The company will use the new pulse facility to originate specialty crops, specifically peas and lentils, from both Montana and western North Dakota. The facility is located in an ideal location on the eastern side of Montana along the BNSF mainline.
"At Anchor, our first priority has always been taking care of our customers by providing superior ingredients on-time and without hassle," said Director Patrick Backowski. "This pulse facility allows us to take our customer service to the next level and expand our offerings by getting Anchor closer to the source of our raw materials."
With consistent rail service and onsite storage, Anchor is now positioned to continue its momentum and strengthen its reputation as a leader in the specialty crops industry. The company plans to immediately invest in additional on-site improvements and value-added processing capabilities to this facility.
Anchor Ingredients Co. was founded in 2015 in partnership with The Arthur Companies to originate, process and distribute a wide range of safe, high-quality ingredients to the food and pet food industries. The company has four facilities in the upper Midwest and is focused on value-added processing to offer its ingredient customers a true end-to-end supply chain.
