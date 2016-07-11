       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Farming


Anchor Ingredients Continues its Expansion with Montana Acquisition

The Culbertson, Mont. pulse facility increases Anchor's origination network to better service its growing customer base

ID: 505411
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - FARGO, ND -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- ("Anchor"), a Midwest-based leading supplier of quality ingredients for the food and pet food industries, is adding to its growing footprint, announcing the acquisition of a rail-loading and storage facility in Culbertson, Mont. The company will use the new pulse facility to originate specialty crops, specifically peas and lentils, from both Montana and western North Dakota. The facility is located in an ideal location on the eastern side of Montana along the BNSF mainline.

"At Anchor, our first priority has always been taking care of our customers by providing superior ingredients on-time and without hassle," said Director Patrick Backowski. "This pulse facility allows us to take our customer service to the next level and expand our offerings by getting Anchor closer to the source of our raw materials."

With consistent rail service and onsite storage, Anchor is now positioned to continue its momentum and strengthen its reputation as a leader in the specialty crops industry. The company plans to immediately invest in additional on-site improvements and value-added processing capabilities to this facility.

For more information, please visit .

Anchor Ingredients Co. was founded in 2015 in partnership with The Arthur Companies to originate, process and distribute a wide range of safe, high-quality ingredients to the food and pet food industries. The company has four facilities in the upper Midwest and is focused on value-added processing to offer its ingredient customers a true end-to-end supply chain.

Anchor Ingredients Co.
Al Yablonski
Co-Founder, Managing Director

701.499.1480

Flint Group
Melissa Reichert

701.499.2150



More information:
http://anchoringredients.com/



Keywords (optional):

specialty-crops, rail-service, onsite-storage, arthur-companies, food-industry, pet-food-industry,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/07/2016 - 18:51
Language: English
News-ID 505411
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Anchor Ingredients Co.
Stadt: FARGO, ND


Number of hits: 37

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Farming




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.282
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 8
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 213


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z