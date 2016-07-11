ASSYSTEM : Assystem acquires BATIR Group, a French engineering company

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Assystem acquires BATIR Group
Assystem has just acquired the entire capital of BATIR Group, a French
engineering company which, through its subsidiaries BATIR Conseils and BATIR
Synthèse, specialises in nuclear civil engineering and technical and
architectural synthesis using BIM (Building Information Modelling).
This acquisition will broaden the construction engineering offering of Assystem
Energy & Infrastructure (E&I) for complex, industrial and nuclear buildings and
will also help promote the use of BIM.
BATIR Group - which currently generates ?3 million in annual revenue - is an
engineering consulting firm of strong repute within the French nuclear industry
and enjoys a well-established position in the growth markets for BIM and digital
mock-ups. Its direct clients include both public organisations and private
companies, such as CEA, Areva and national and local government agencies, and it
also takes part in projects for major public works groups.
BATIR Group currently has 30 employees, including its founders Albane Levieux
and Christophe Fournier, who will continue to work on developing the company's
activities within Assystem E&I.
About Assystem:
Assystem is an international group specialised in engineering. As a key
participant in the industry for 50 years, Assystem supports its clients in
developing their products and managing their capital expenditure throughout the
product life cycle. Assystem employs some 12,200 people worldwide and generated
?908 million in revenue in 2015. Assystem S.A. is listed on Euronext Paris.
For more information please visit www.assystem.com - Follow Assystem on Twitter:
(at)Assystem
