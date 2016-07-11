ASSYSTEM : Assystem acquires BATIR Group, a French engineering company

Assystem acquires BATIR Group



Assystem has just acquired the entire capital of BATIR Group, a French

engineering company which, through its subsidiaries BATIR Conseils and BATIR

Synthèse, specialises in nuclear civil engineering and technical and

architectural synthesis using BIM (Building Information Modelling).



This acquisition will broaden the construction engineering offering of Assystem

Energy & Infrastructure (E&I) for complex, industrial and nuclear buildings and

will also help promote the use of BIM.



BATIR Group - which currently generates ?3 million in annual revenue - is an

engineering consulting firm of strong repute within the French nuclear industry

and enjoys a well-established position in the growth markets for BIM and digital

mock-ups. Its direct clients include both public organisations and private

companies, such as CEA, Areva and national and local government agencies, and it

also takes part in projects for major public works groups.



BATIR Group currently has 30 employees, including its founders Albane Levieux

and Christophe Fournier, who will continue to work on developing the company's

activities within Assystem E&I.







About Assystem:

Assystem is an international group specialised in engineering. As a key

participant in the industry for 50 years, Assystem supports its clients in

developing their products and managing their capital expenditure throughout the

product life cycle. Assystem employs some 12,200 people worldwide and generated

?908 million in revenue in 2015. Assystem S.A. is listed on Euronext Paris.

For more information please visit www.assystem.com - Follow Assystem on Twitter:

(at)Assystem





Contacts:

Media relations Daniel Da Costa, ddacosta(at)assystem.com

(+33 (0)1 55 65 03 18)

Investor relations Agnès Villeret, Komodo,

agnes.villeret(at)agence-komodo.com

(+33 (0)6 83 28 04 15)







