AMSYCOM GROUP BECOMES KARDHAM

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


PRESS RELEASE

AMSYCOM GROUP BECOMES KARDHAM


Paris, 7 November 2016 Amsycom Group has transformed to become Kardham.

The purpose of the change in name is to reflect the vision, the strategy and
expertise of the group through a comprehensive approach to real estate and
architecture.

'Almost two years ago, Groupe Amsycom incorporated Cardete Huet Architects, the
architecture and urban planning practice of international standing, ranked in
the top 20 French firms, whose capacity to undertake buildings of a substantial
scale and high complexity is recognized by the profession. Optimisation
initiatives within our new organisation have been successfully implemented and
assist to ensure the durability of our know-how and talents. Today we are
reinforcing our synergies around a new name, Kardham; the symbol of our history
but also of the alliance of our three core disciplines - consulting,
architecture and design & build', explains Jean-François Couëc, Managing Partner
of Kardham.

Expert in consultancy, architecture and real estate project management, from the
initial strategic audit to the delivery of turnkey operations, in 2015 Kardham
had a consolidated turnover of ?37.71 million, a 21% increase compared to ?31
million the previous year.

In six years, the group has multiplied in size by three. This dynamism is
confirmed in 2016 and enables Kardham to pursue its development strategy with
sustained growth in its business. To strengthen its independent leadership
position and to increase its autonomy, the group opened its capital earlier this
year to Bpifrance and Amundi Private Equity Funds, as minority reference
shareholders.

'Growth in activity should again be above 10 per cent by the end of the year.


Because our market share remains dynamic, our goal is to double in size by
2020. To do so, we shall build on the complementarity of our teams, composed of
a variety of specialists able to address all aspects of a property development
project, and the acquisition of new skills. The source of our growth is the
development of our disciplines based on the technologies, sustainable
development and well-being in the workplace, and the necessary consolidation of
our industry', concludes Jean-François Couëc.


About Kardham
Kardham assists large public and private organisations with their construction,
rehabilitation, development or redevelopment projects.
Group disciplines:
- Kardham Consulting includes property development strategy, project management,
workplace consultancy to support organisational change
- Kardham Cardete Huet Architecture includes architectural design and services
for all types of buildings
- Kardham Design & Build assists with your project from the design to turnkey
delivery

Kardham is located in France, Belgium and Morocco with about 200 employees from
diverse backgrounds (consultants, architects and engineers) who guarantee
proximity, reactivity and expertise.

Further information on kardham.com

Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/172603/R/2054975/769415.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kardham via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.kardham.com/



