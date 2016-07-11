Entelo to Put Spotlight on Recruiting Data and Forecasting at Talent Acquisition Tech Conference

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 --

, the leading provider of enterprise software for data-driven recruiting

Will spotlight its inbound and outbound recruiting solutions and present a thought leadership session titled, "What Can Recruiting Learn from Sales?" at the .

The conference will take place Tuesday, November 15 to Wednesday, November 16, 2016.

"What Can Recruiting Learn from Sales?" is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 10:45 a.m. CST.

Hilton Austin

500 East 4th Street

Austin, Texas

Entelo will exhibit in Booth No. 104.

Recent research indicates that many companies are tracking and making decisions using lagging metrics. Without access to cutting-edge information, these companies risk losing out to the competition, especially when it comes to effectively recruiting top talent. To overcome this challenge, these companies need to leverage current standards, wherein the most desirable goal is to harvest predictive data that ensures talent acquisition teams can forecast talent outcomes.

During the Talent Acquisition Tech Conference, Entelo CEO Jon Bischke will join Alan Henshaw, senior manager of Talent Acquisition for Slalom Consulting, to discuss how talent acquisition teams can prioritize goals using data and forecasting -- similar to how sales teams prioritize prospects. Drawing on the experience of Slalom Consulting, Bischke and Henshaw will explain why the company chose to model its hiring strategies after "next generation" sales departments and what the outcomes of this approach have been. Session attendees will learn about the parallels between sales and recruiting organizations, and the data needed to forecast future talent outcomes.

In addition, conference attendees who are interested in learning about ways to positively impact the talent acquisition at their organizations are encouraged to connect with representatives from Entelo in Booth No. 104. Additional information about the Talent Acquisition Tech Conference, which will be co-located with the annual Recruiting Trends Conference, is available at: .

Entelo is a new and better way to recruit. The Entelo platform combines machine learning, predictive analytics, behavioral listening and social signals to help recruiting organizations identify, qualify and engage with talent. To learn how leading companies like Facebook, Cisco and UPS are building their teams using Entelo, visit .





More information:

http://https://www.entelo.com/



PressRelease by

Entelo

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 19:06

Language: English

News-ID 505414

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Entelo

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 28



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease