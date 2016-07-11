Consultations on Canadian Content in a Digital World

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today hosts the last of six in-person discussions held across the country with representatives from a variety of sectors and members of the general public. This discussion is part of the consultations on Canadian Content in a Digital World.

Edmonton is an important cultural hub in Canada. It is recognized for its dynamic arts scene-including numerous annual festivals-and its renowned hosting venues, such as the Winspear Centre for Music, site of today's consultation. The city's diverse and vibrant cultural community is also emerging as a leader in incorporating technology, new media, digital art and innovative design into traditional performance milieus.

Rapidly changing technological advances are affecting how Canadians produce and consume cultural content; as a result, the cultural sector is facing new challenges and opportunities. These consultations will help the Government of Canada determine the best ways to assist the cultural sector in navigating these changes and seizing opportunities to contribute to the country's economic growth and innovation.

These in-person events contribute to the success of the consultations by making it possible to gather valuable input from a variety of voices in the arts and culture scene.

In order to involve as many Canadians as possible and hear their views on the future of Canadian content in a digital world, we are offering them the opportunity to follow and contribute to this Edmonton in-person event through .

In addition to being invited to the in-person and Facebook Live events, all Canadians are welcome to join the conversation and take part in the discussions until November 25 through the and social media using the hashtag #DigiCanCon. They also have the opportunity to lead in-person discussions in their communities using the available online.

Edmonton-born rapper, author and Polaris Music Prize nominee Roland "Rollie" Pemberton, better known as Cadence Weapon, will help open today's session with a performance, inspiring participants in their dialogue on the wealth and diversity of Canadian content in the digital world.

"After five successful events held across the country, I am thrilled to be here at the Winspear Centre in Edmonton, one of Canada's finest performance spaces, to host our last official in-person event. I know that these discussions will allow our Government to better understand the needs and expectations regarding Canadian content creation, discovery and promotion in this new environment in which we live. I hope that, in addition to the participants attending the in-person event today, Canadians across the country will join us and contribute through the Facebook Live event. Together, let's be innovative and find new ways to create and promote quality Canadian content that stands out."

-The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

