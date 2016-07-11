Minister Joly announces short list of finalists in the design competition
The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, unveiled the names of the five design teams that are in the running to design the Memorial to the Victims of Communism-Canada, a Land of Refuge, launching the next important step in the design competition for this new monument in Canada's Capital Region.
The following teams of professional artists, landscape architects, architects and other urban design professionals were shortlisted in the Request for Qualifications phase that closed on October 11, 2016:
These design teams have until March 2, 2017, to complete their proposals.
The designs will be evaluated by a jury comprising design professionals and content specialists:
This memorial will recognize Canada's role as a place of refuge for people fleeing injustice and persecution, and honour the millions who suffered under communist regimes.
Quotes
"I'd like to thank everyone who applied during the Request for Qualifications phase. Today, the five finalist teams will tour the Garden of the Provinces and Territories to acquaint themselves with the site of the Memorial. I feel confident that this open design process will result in a thoughtful and compelling memorial that will speak to the present and future generation of Canadians."
-The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage
"We appreciate the commitment of Minister Joly, who has worked closely with the Canadian cultural communities represented by Tribute to Liberty, to bring this project to completion. This new capital landmark will recognize the role Canada has played in offering refuge to the millions that left behind torment and oppression under communist regimes for new beginnings in a free and democratic country."
-Ludwik Klimkowski, Chair of Tribute to Liberty
Quick Facts
Contacts:
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788
Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155
