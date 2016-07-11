       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Pipelines


Vantage Drilling International Schedules Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ID: 505422
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on November 10, 2016 to discuss operating results for the third quarter of 2016 and recent developments. Vantage will release earnings before the market opens on November 10, 2016. Vantage's earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at .

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 877-704-5378 and international callers may dial 913-312-0642. The pass code will be 7263614. Please call ten minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 for U.S. callers and 719-457-0820 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 7263614.

About the Company

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells. Vantage also provides construction supervision services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others. Through its fleet of seven drilling units, Vantage is a provider of offshore contract drilling services globally to major, national and large independent oil and natural gas companies.



Keywords (optional):

vantage-drilling-international,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/07/2016 - 20:39
Language: English
News-ID 505422
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Vantage Drilling International
Stadt: HOUSTON, TX


Number of hits: 44

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Pipelines




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.283
Registriert Heute: 13
Registriert Gestern: 8
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 235


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z