Vantage Drilling International Schedules Third Quarter 2016 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the "Company") today announced that it will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Time on November 10, 2016 to discuss operating results for the third quarter of 2016 and recent developments. Vantage will release earnings before the market opens on November 10, 2016. Vantage's earnings release will be posted to the Vantage website at .

To access the conference call, U.S. callers may dial toll free 877-704-5378 and international callers may dial 913-312-0642. The pass code will be 7263614. Please call ten minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 for U.S. callers and 719-457-0820 for international callers. The access code for the replay is 7263614.

About the Company

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and four ultra-premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells. Vantage also provides construction supervision services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others. Through its fleet of seven drilling units, Vantage is a provider of offshore contract drilling services globally to major, national and large independent oil and natural gas companies.

