Deregistration of the Seniors Party of Canada

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- The Associate Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stephane Perrault, has informed the leader of the Seniors Party of Canada that the party is deregistered effective November 30, 2016.

- The party is being deregistered for failing to comply with .

- The party may no longer issue tax receipts for contributions received after the effective date of its deregistration and is no longer entitled to any of the benefits of a registered party under the Act, including the use of broadcasting time.

- A notice of the party's deregistration will be published in the Canada Gazette.

- An is available on Elections Canada's website.

Elections Canada is an independent body set up by Parliament.

Subscribe to our news service at .

Elections Canada is an independent body set up by Parliament.

Contacts:

Elections Canada

Media Relations

1-877-877-9515





More information:

http://www.elections.ca



PressRelease by

Elections Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 20:57

Language: English

News-ID 505423

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Elections Canada

Stadt: GATINEAU, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease