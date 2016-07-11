Gary E. Walker, JD, LL.M, CFP Joins Peapack-Gladstone Bank

(firmenpresse) - BEDMINSTER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the appointment of Gary Walker, Senior Managing Director, Wealth Private Banker for the wealth management division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Operating out of the Bank's Morristown location, Mr. Walker is a lead point of contact for the Bank's new and existing individual client relationships in the development and coordination of comprehensive wealth management plans, offering the Bank's full array of customized, private banking services. In working with individuals and family relationships, he is responsible for implementing and monitoring comprehensive estate, tax and financial planning while providing the Bank's one-touch client service.

Mr. Walker has over 32 years of experience in both the financial services and legal arenas. Before joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank, he served as Vice President, Relationship Manager at Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. As the senior wealth advisor for their Morristown and Princeton, New Jersey offices, he worked with clients and their outside advisors on estate, tax and financial planning solutions for their most complex family relationships. Prior to that he served as an attorney in the private law sector, most recently as a Partner at Herold and Haines, P.A., specializing in estate and tax planning as well as trust and estate litigation and administration. Mr. Walker's former experience also includes service with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as a Special Agent.

A resident of Bernardsville, New Jersey, Mr. Walker holds a B.S. in Accounting, Summa Cum Laude from Manhattan College, a JD, Cum Laude from Boston College Law School, a Masters of Law in Taxation (LL.M) from New York University School of Law and has earned the Certified Financial Planner® designation. Gary has served as Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Mid-Jersey Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society; Member, Board of Trustees of the Somerset Hills YMCA; Member, Board of Trustees of the Somerset Hills Handicapped Riding Center; and President of the Greater Middlesex/Somerset Estate Planning Council. He is currently a Member, Board of Trustees of the Estate Planning Council of Northern New Jersey and a Member, Bergen County Estate Planning Council.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $3.77 billion as of September 30, 2016. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, real estate professionals, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its private wealth management, commercial private banking, retail private banking and residential lending divisions, along with its online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

Rosanne Schwab

Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Assistant Vice President

Public Relations Manager

500 Hills Drive, Suite 300

Bedminster, NJ 07921



(908) 719-6543





Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

