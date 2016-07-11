Toromont Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2016 and Quarterly Dividend

"Toromont's results for the third quarter reflect a steady operational focus, which contributed to growth in year-to-date revenues and earnings despite challenging markets," said Scott J. Medhurst, President and Chief Executive Officer of Toromont Industries Ltd. "Equipment Group market conditions remain soft with competitive pricing, including rental rates, dampening profitability. Product support continues to provide strong support for the overall business. We are very pleased with CIMCO's significant growth in revenue, both in Canada and in the US. Our balance sheet continued to strengthen and is well-positioned for future growth initiatives."

Highlights:

"We are encouraged by the long-term outlook for infrastructure spending, however our visibility to projects initiated to-date does not point to increased investment in the near-term. Our Equipment Group customers have been restrained with their capital spending pending project clarity, contributing to the softness in many of the markets we serve. Performance at CIMCO was terrific and has led to strong package sales and product support growth in both the US and Canada," continued Mr. Medhurst. "Our strong product support growth, diverse products and sound financial position provides financial and operational stability and opportunities for further growth."

Advisory

Information in this press release that is not a historical fact is "forward-looking information". Words such as "plans", "intends", "outlook", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "likely", "should", "could", "will", "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify statements containing forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release is based on current objectives, strategies, expectations and assumptions which management considers appropriate and reasonable at the time including, but not limited to, general economic and industry growth rates, commodity prices, currency exchange and interest rates, competitive intensity and shareholder and regulatory approvals.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties which may be beyond the ability of Toromont to control or predict. The actual results, performance or achievements of Toromont could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ from current expectations include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to: business cycles, including general economic conditions in the countries in which Toromont operates; commodity price changes, including changes in the price of precious and base metals; changes in foreign exchange rates, including the Cdn$/US$ exchange rate; the termination of distribution or original equipment manufacturer agreements; equipment product acceptance and availability of supply; increased competition; credit of third parties; additional costs associated with warranties and maintenance contracts; changes in interest rates; the availability of financing; and, environmental regulation.

Any of the above mentioned risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to actual results that are materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information and statements included in this press release. For a further description of certain risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results that are materially different, see the risks and uncertainties set out in the "Risks and Risk Management" and "Outlook" sections of Toromont's most recent annual or interim Management Discussion and Analysis, as filed with Canadian securities regulators at or at . Other factors, risks and uncertainties not presently known to Toromont or that Toromont currently believes are not material could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by statements containing forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on statements containing forward-looking information that are included in this press release, which are made as of the date of this press release, and not to use such information for anything other than their intended purpose. Toromont disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

About Toromont

Toromont Industries Ltd. operates through two business segments: the Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group includes one of the larger Caterpillar dealerships by revenue and geographic territory in addition to industry leading rental operations and an expanding agricultural equipment business. CIMCO is a market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems. Both segments offer comprehensive product support capabilities. This press release and more information about Toromont Industries Ltd. can be found at .

(1) These financial metrics do not have a standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards, which are also referred to herein as Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. The Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) includes additional information regarding these financial metrics, including definitions, under the heading "Description of Additional GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures."

