Nesscap Energy Inc. Announces Industry Leading 3-Volt 3400-Farad Ultracapacitor

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO and SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Nesscap Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Nesscap") (TSX VENTURE: NCE), a global leader in research, development and manufacturing of ultracapacitor products, today announced the introduction of its new N60 3-volt (3V) 3400-farad ultracapacitor cell. Delivering 40% more energy and 42% greater power-density, compared with Nesscap's 2.7-volt 3000-farad cell, N60 significantly raises the standard for performance, all within the industry-standard 60mm cylindrical form factor. The cell's rugged mechanical design ensures exceptional vibration and shock performance, in compliance with ISO 16750-3 Tables 12 & 14, SAE J2464 and IEC 60068-2-27. The product offers a number of benefits to system integrators including the ability to scale up system voltages to attain more power and energy within the size and weight specifications of their existing designs. Systems can also be designed with fewer cells resulting in smaller size, reduced weight and lower cost. N60 may be used as a standalone solution or integrated with battery technology to achieve optimal power, energy, and cost parameters, depending on the needs of the application.

"The market is hungry for solutions which provide more power and energy, without sacrificing lifetime, at a reasonable cost," said Jim Zuidema, Chief Executive Officer of Nesscap. "Our development team has delivered a truly superior product which represents a major step forward for the industry and further establishes Nesscap's technology leadership and highly regarded product line."

"N60 is all about shifting the paradigm and providing customers with possibilities to significantly boost performance, reduce size and weight, and lower cost," said Robert Tressler, Chief Business Development Officer of Nesscap. "This product will enable us to expand our existing business and reach new opportunities in the transportation, grid, and renewable energy segments."

About Nesscap

Since its inception in 1999, Nesscap Energy Inc. has become an award winning global leader in technology innovation and product development of ultracapacitors. Attributes of the ultracapacitor allow for the technology to be used in applications where power, life cycle requirements, or environmental conditions limit the suitability of batteries or capacitors. Nesscap products are available in both cells and modules and are used to enhance the performance of modern applications ranging from portable electronic devices to high performance windmills and high-tech 'green' cars. Nesscap features the widest array of standard commercial products in the market from 3 farads to 6200 farads with industry recognized alternative organic electrolytes. Customers of the Company are active in the transportation, renewable energy, industrial, and consumer markets. Technical and sales information can be found at .

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Included in this news release are matters that constitute "forward-looking" information within the meaning of Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "plans", "proposes", "estimates", "intends", "expects", "believes", "may" or words of a similar nature. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include among others, regulatory risks, risk inherent in foreign operations, commodity prices and competition. Most of these factors are outside the control of the Company. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its agents are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary comments. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities statutes or regulation, the Company expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

