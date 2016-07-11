Expanding International Awareness at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Member of Parliament for Spadina-Fort York, Adam Vaughan, on behalf of Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Lawrence MacAulay, announced today an investment of up to $221,210, to the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair (the Royal) to expand the reach of its international audience and gain more direct involvement from commodity groups and partners.

The Royal will enhance its outreach by establishing an international business centre, developing innovative communications tools, delivering promotional campaigns, webcasting all large livestock shows, marketing Canadian livestock genetics and creating a special international press tour.

Quick facts

Quotes

"The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair is a world renowned event that brings significant focus and awareness to the Canadian agriculture and agri-food industry. This investment will help the Royal showcase the best of Canadian agriculture and food to new international audiences.

- Member of Parliament for Spadina-Fort York, Adam Vaughan

"The Royal's success in marketing our premier livestock shows to an international audience would not be possible without the support of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada," says Charlie Johnstone, Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. "Last year, we welcomed visitors from more than 50 countries and we expect to exceed that in 2016. These visitors tell us they come here to do business with Canada's top breeders and livestock genetics companies. The AgriMarketing Program helps to ensure that these international buyers know that The Royal is the place to be."

- Royal Agricultural Winter Fair CEO, Charlie Johnstone

Additional links

- (Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada)

-

-

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook:

Contacts:



Guy Gallant

Director of Communications

Office of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay

613-773-1059



Media Relations

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Ottawa, Ontario

613-773-7972

1-866-345-7972





More information:

http://www.agr.ca



PressRelease by

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 21:27

Language: English

News-ID 505431

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 10



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease