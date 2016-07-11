       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Alset to Issue Shares for Debt

ID: 505433
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Alset Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ION) ("Alset" or "the Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it will be settling up to $153,228.52 of debt arising from various services by issuing up to 1,178,680 shares at a deemed price of $0.13 per share to a creditor of the Company.

About Alset Energy

Alset Energy is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and acquiring mineral properties containing the metals needed by today's high-tech industries. The Company is actively exploring in Mexico and Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Alset Energy Corp.,

Allan Barry Laboucan, CEO

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:
Alset Energy Corp.
684 Squier Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 4A8
807-475-7474
807-475-7200 (FAX)


Allan Barry Laboucan
604-505-4753

Investor Relations:
Daniel Boase
416-566-2673



More information:
http://www.alsetenergy.ca



Keywords (optional):

alset-energy-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/07/2016 - 21:34
Language: English
News-ID 505433
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Alset Energy Corp.
Stadt: THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 10

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.283
Registriert Heute: 13
Registriert Gestern: 8
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 234


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z