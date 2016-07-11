Alset to Issue Shares for Debt

(firmenpresse) - THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Alset Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ION) ("Alset" or "the Company") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it will be settling up to $153,228.52 of debt arising from various services by issuing up to 1,178,680 shares at a deemed price of $0.13 per share to a creditor of the Company.
About Alset Energy
Alset Energy is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and acquiring mineral properties containing the metals needed by today's high-tech industries. The Company is actively exploring in Mexico and Canada.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Alset Energy Corp.,
Allan Barry Laboucan, CEO
THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Contacts:
Alset Energy Corp.
684 Squier Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7B 4A8
807-475-7474
807-475-7200 (FAX)
Allan Barry Laboucan
604-505-4753
Investor Relations:
Daniel Boase
416-566-2673
More information:
http://www.alsetenergy.ca
