ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. Annual Shareholder Meeting and Conference Call Slated for November 9, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan

(firmenpresse) - KEEGO HARBOR, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., (OTCQB: ZIVO) a Michigan-based biotech firm, invites shareholders, analysts and partners to its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, November 9, 2016, beginning at 10:00AM EST. The event will be held at the Westin Hotel located within the Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) Midfield Terminal building, in the meeting room levels below the main atrium. The Company's management will share its progress on various research and product development efforts over the past year.

Over the last 4 years, the Company has engaged in a wide-ranging research and validation program to substantiate the efficacy of its algal-based natural products in various applications, with a focus on bovine udder health, canine joint health and healthy cholesterol balance in humans. Based on encouraging results from various studies, the Company is now looking to commercialize its product platform.

The shareholder meeting will begin promptly at 10:00AM EST on Wednesday, November 9th. Those who cannot attend in person are invited to call in to the conference line provided for this event.

Conference Date: November 9, 2016

Conference Start Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time

Participants are encouraged to call in 5-10 minutes prior to start

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

TOLL-FREE 1-877-627-6585

TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-719-325-4934

Replay Dial-In Numbers:

TOLL-FREE 1-844-512-2921

TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-412-317-6671

From: November 9, 2016 (at) 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time

To: November 23, 2016 (at) 11:59 PM Eastern Standard Time

Replay PIN Number: 9559607

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech company engaged in the investigation of the health benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologics and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on autoimmune modulation.

Except for any historical information, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including the timing of completion of a trial, actual future clinical trial results being different than the results the company has obtained to date, and the company's ability to secure funding. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

