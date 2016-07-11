       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Investment Opinion


Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2016

ID: 505435
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Senvest Capital Inc. (TSX: SEC) today reported a net income attributable to owners of the parent of $109.9 million or $39.08 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2016. This compares to a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ($143.4 million) or ($50.72) per share for the same period in 2015. For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, the net income attributable to owners of the parent was $69.9 million or $24.85 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ($105.3 million) or ($37.26) per share the prior year.

Contacts:
Senvest Capital Inc.
George Malikotsis
Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082



More information:
http://www.senvest.com/



Keywords (optional):

senvest-capital-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/07/2016 - 21:41
Language: English
News-ID 505435
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Senvest Capital Inc.
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 62

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Investment Opinion




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.283
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 13
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 281


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z