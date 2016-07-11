Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2016

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Senvest Capital Inc. (TSX: SEC) today reported a net income attributable to owners of the parent of $109.9 million or $39.08 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2016. This compares to a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ($143.4 million) or ($50.72) per share for the same period in 2015. For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, the net income attributable to owners of the parent was $69.9 million or $24.85 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ($105.3 million) or ($37.26) per share the prior year.
Contacts:
Senvest Capital Inc.
George Malikotsis
Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082
More information:
http://www.senvest.com/
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Senvest Capital Inc.
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC
