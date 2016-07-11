Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2016

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Senvest Capital Inc. (TSX: SEC) today reported a net income attributable to owners of the parent of $109.9 million or $39.08 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2016. This compares to a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ($143.4 million) or ($50.72) per share for the same period in 2015. For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, the net income attributable to owners of the parent was $69.9 million or $24.85 per share, compared to a net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ($105.3 million) or ($37.26) per share the prior year.

Contacts:

Senvest Capital Inc.

George Malikotsis

Vice President Finance

(514) 281-8082





More information:

http://www.senvest.com/



PressRelease by

Senvest Capital Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 21:41

Language: English

News-ID 505435

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Senvest Capital Inc.

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease