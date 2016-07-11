Oil-Dri, Maker of Pro's Choice(R) Sports Field Products, Congratulates The Chicago Cubs on Their Historic Win

(firmenpresse) - CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), maker of Pro's Choice® sports field products, is honored to congratulate the Chicago Cubs on finishing an incredible season by becoming 2016 World Series champions.

Through its Pro's Choice® products, Oil-Dri® shares a special relationship with the Chicago Cubs' grounds crew. Pro's Choice® brand infield conditioners and mound clays are incorporated into the playing surfaces at Wrigley Field under the direction of its head groundskeeper, Justin Spillman. The grounds crew mixes Pro's Choice® conditioners into the infield clay for moisture control, improved playability and rich color. Pro Mound® is used to form a solid subsurface when building and repairing the pitchers mound and batter's boxes.

Dave Cygan, Pro's Choice® National Sales Manager, commented, "It's exciting to supply a championship team and, in turn, see how proudly they use our products. We encourage anyone who has ever maintained a ball field at any level to learn more about the benefits of using Pro's Choice® products."

Pro's Choice® products have proven valuable to groundskeepers at the highest levels of play and are designed to improve the quality and safety of all sports fields. Oil-Dri is proud that Pro's Choice® products are now being used by the majority of Major League Baseball® teams.

The year 2016 marks the Cub's first World Series victory in 108 years and Oil-Dri's seventy-fifth year of business. While floor absorbents were the Company's initial product, it has since diversified its portfolio to include products that supply pet care, crop and horticultural, sports field, fluids purification, and animal health markets, so if 'Murphy The Goat' is feeling sick, he could always use one of our intestinal health products! Go Cubs Go!

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading supplier of specialty sorbent products for crop and horticultural, fluids purification, animal health, sports field, industrial and automotive markets and is a leading manufacturer of cat litter.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the company's expected performance for future periods, and actual results for such periods might materially differ. Such forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties which include, but are not limited to, intense competition from much larger organizations in the consumer market; the level of success in implementation of price increases and surcharges; increasing acceptance of genetically modified and treated seed and other changes in overall agricultural demand; increasing regulation of the food chain; changes in the market conditions, the overall economy, volatility in the price and availability of natural gas, fuel oil and other energy sources, and other factors detailed from time to time in the company's annual report and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Comments on this PressRelease