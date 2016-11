Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX and NEUQUEN CITY, ARGENTINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESES) ("EcoStim" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's management will issue its third quarter 2016 financial and operating results on Monday, November 14th, 2016 before the stock market opens. In conjunction with this release, the Company has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 AM EST, 9:00 AM CST on Monday, November 14th, 2016. To participate in the call please dial 877-900-9524 from the United States and Canada, and 412-902-0029 internationally. Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the scheduled time and must be on a touchtone telephone to ask questions. A replay of the call will be available through December 31, 2016, by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. and Canada, and 201-612-7415 internationally. The replay passcode is 13597819.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions is an environmentally focused oilfield service and technology company providing well stimulation and completion services and proprietary field management technologies to oil and gas producers drilling in the international unconventional shale markets. EcoStim's proprietary methodology and technology offers the potential to decrease the number of stages stimulated in shale plays through a unique process that predicts high probability production zones while confirming those production zones using the latest generation down-hole diagnostic tools. In addition, EcoStim offers its clients completion techniques that can dramatically reduce horsepower requirements, emissions, surface footprint and water usage. EcoStim seeks to deliver well completion services with better technology, better ecology and significantly improved economics for unconventional oil and gas producers worldwide.

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "foresee," "should," "would," "could" or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management's experience, expectations and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Jeffrey Freedman



Investor Relations



281-531-7200

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

