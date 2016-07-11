       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Panorama Petroleum Inc. - Update

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Panorama Petroleum Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PPA) reports that in accordance with Section 3.1(b) of Exchange Policy 2.5, the Exchange has reclassified the Company to Tier 2 effective November 07, 2016.

The Company is currently evaluating a few late exploration/early development opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility or the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information provided in this news release contains forward-looking statements that by their nature are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that actual results may vary considerably from those forecasted.

Contacts:
Panorama Petroleum Inc.
Dr. Waseem Rahman
President
Tel: (604) 684-2401
(604) 684-2407 (FAX)



Date: 11/07/2016
Language: English
Panorama Petroleum Inc.
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


