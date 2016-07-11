IDT Introduces Broadband SPST Absorptive RF Switch Featuring Constant Impedance Technology

With an Operating Range of 30 to 8000 MHz, the F2910 is a High Linearity, Low Insertion Loss Switch That Targets a Multitude of Wireless and RF Applications

(firmenpresse) - SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16 -- Note to Editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. () (NASDAQ: IDTI) today introduced a new broadband single-pole, single-throw (SPST) absorptive switch developed for a wide range of wireless and RF applications. With an operating frequency range of 30 to 8000 MHz, the is a high-linearity, low-insertion loss 50-ohm switch that delivers exceptional RF performance. The device is ideal for 4G/LTE-Advanced base stations, portable wireless applications, point-to-point, public safety infrastructure, and test equipment.

The F2910 features IDT's industry-first Kz constant impedance technology, which maintains near-constant impedance when switching RF ports and improves hot switching ruggedness. The device offers excellent linearity and isolation performance while providing a 50-ohm termination on the output port when in isolation mode. The F2910 uses a single supply voltage and supports 3.3 V or 1.8 V control logic for ease of design.

"The F2910 is the latest example of IDT's commitment to serving the RF community through innovative, high-performance devices," said Duncan Pilgrim, general manager of IDT's RF Division. "By featuring our unique Kz technology in a broadband SPST absorptive switch, IDT is able to offer a device that meets or exceeds the needs engineers have for wide variety of RF applications."

