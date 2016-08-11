MVP Services Celebrates Eighteen Years in Business

North Carolinas leading Landa pressure washer dealer, MVP Services, is celebrating its eighteenth year in business.

(firmenpresse) - North Carolinas leading Landa pressure washer dealer, MVP Services, is celebrating its eighteenth year in business. The company, established in 1998 in Raleigh, has served customers throughout the states Research Triangle. Since it first opened its doors, the company has expanded to three locations; in addition to its Raleigh headquarters, it operates offices in Kernersville and Rocky Mount. We have built our company on a foundation of excellent service and selection for our customers, says an MVP spokesperson. Our customers are what have helped us reach this milestone in our business operation. To learn more about the wide range of commercial cleaning equipment, repairs, and supplies the company offers, visit http://landanc.com/services/



Landa pressure washers are only part of what the dealer provides to its commercial and industrial clients, however. In addition to top-quality cleaning equipment, the firm specializes in parts and service as well. The company services most makes and models of pressure washers and other cleaning equipment, including manufacturers like Comet, Honda, Kohler, and AR. An impressive array of repair parts are kept in stock to ensure quick turnarounds. MVP boasts the most factory-certified Landa and Honda engines technicians in the state of North Carolina. Our techs can handle everything from routine maintenance of equipment to complex repairs, adds the spokesperson. The technical staff can even help customers troubleshoot problems over the phone or online, reducing expensive downtimes. Cleaning supplies such as chemicals and degreasers are also stocked at the companys three service locations.



An extensive line of custom pressure washing equipment is also carried by MVP Services, Inc. The company can build equipment to the unique needs and specifications of clients, and these customized units range from cold- and hot-water pressure cleaning washers to specially-outfitted trailers, trucks, and water reclamation systems. Only the highest quality parts are used in the fabrication of custom equipment such as single and twin-cylinder Honda engines and Hannay hose reels. Our customized pressure washers can be found in numerous industrial and commercial applications throughout the Triangle region, says the MVP spokesperson. They are in use with building maintenance companies, agricultural producers, and heavy equipment operators, among many other commercial customers. For more information about the company and their equipment and service offerings, visit http://landanc.com/





Source: http://newswire.net/newsroom/pr/00093692-mvp-services-celebrates-eighteen-years-business.html



About MVP Services, Inc.



MVP Services has been serving the Triangle region of North Carolina since 1998. The company specializes in top-quality pressure cleaning equipment for commercial and industrial applications. MVP is an authorized Landa pressure washer dealer as well as providing repair services, parts, and cleaning chemicals. The company has built its reputation on meeting the stringent needs of its many customers.



Contact:

MVP Services, Inc.

Address: 5813-A Triangle Drive, Raleigh, North Carolina 27617, United States

Phone: (919) 788-0267

Email: info(at)landanc.com

Website: http://landanc.com/





More information:

http://landanc.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/08/2016 - 05:16

Language: English

News-ID 505460

Character count: 3500

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MVP Services, Inc.



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease