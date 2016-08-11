IDT Appoints Hyun-Sik (HS) Kim as Sales VP and Country Manager for South Korea

With More than 30 Years in the Semiconductor Industry, Kim is a Leading Sales Executive in the Korean Market

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/07/16

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. () (NASDAQ: IDTI) today announced the appointment of Hyun-Sik (HS) Kim as its new vice president of sales and country manager for Korea. A sales veteran with more than 30 years in the semiconductor industry, Mr. Kim's experience covers a wide range of products and markets, including high-performance computing, automotive, mobile, consumer electronics, network communications and industrial. In addition to his extensive work in Korea, Mr. Kim has managed the Taiwan and ROA regions, implemented sale strategies across Asia and been responsible for APAC segment marketing.

"Mr. Kim has established himself as one of the leading sales executives in the Korean market, and he is a welcome addition to our sales leadership team," said Mario Montana, chief sales officer at IDT. "Mr. Kim will help extend our leadership position in memory interface and wireless charging ICs in the Korean market and will additionally lead our expansion into the fast-growing automotive and industrial market segments.

"IDT already has a strong presence in Korea, and I look forward to working with my new team to expand it even further," said Mr. Kim. "IDT has positioned itself well for key growth markets, and I'm confident the Korean market will be receptive to our advanced solutions."

Prior to joining IDT, Mr. Kim served in a variety of progressive leadership roles with Maxim Integrated, where he began in 2005 as Korean country manager. He was promoted to vice president of sales and APAC segment marketing, then to vice president of sales for Korea, Taiwan, and ROA. Mr. Kim started his semiconductor career in 1986 as sales manager for Texas Instruments in Korea and subsequently held sales leadership roles at Altera and Mindspeed. Kim joined Maxim after two years as president of Uniquest, a semiconductor distributor.

Mr. Kim holds an MBA in marketing from Korea University Graduate School, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Korea University.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers' applications. IDT's market-leading products in RF, timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces, automotive ASICs, battery management ICs, sensor signal conditioner ICs and environmental sensors are among the company's broad array of complete mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., IDT has design, manufacturing, sales facilities and distribution partners throughout the world. IDT stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market® under the symbol "IDTI." Additional information about IDT can be found at . Follow IDT on , , , YouTube and Google+.

© 2016 IDT. IDT and the IDT logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Integrated Device Technology, Inc. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

