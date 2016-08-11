Bajaj Electricals Chooses Aryaka Over MPLS to Enhance VoIP Quality and Web-Conferencing Application Performance in China and Dubai

Leading Consumer Electrical Equipment Manufacturer Deploys Aryaka's Global SD-WAN to Achieve Enterprise-Grade, Stable Connectivity between Global Locations and Better Performance for Collaborative Real-Time Applications

(firmenpresse) - MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/08/16 -- , the global SD-WAN provider, announced today that Bajaj Electricals (NSE: BAJAJELEC), a leading consumer electrical equipment manufacturing company, has chosen Aryaka to deliver improved network connectivity between its headquarters in Mumbai, India, and branch offices in China and Dubai.

"Our users in China were experiencing a lot of performance issues while using Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and web-conferencing applications. The high jitter and packet loss was undermining our efforts to enable effective communication and collaboration between global employees," said G Sowmiyanarayanan, General Manager of IT Infrastructure at Bajaj Electricals. "We considered MPLS but chose Aryaka as it demonstrated significantly better and more stable performance during trials. Also, the fast deployment, top-notch customer support, and overall cost-effectiveness was a huge sell for us!"

Founded in 1938, Bajaj Electricals is one of India's most reputed consumer electrical equipment manufacturing companies. Prior to deploying Aryaka, the company's legacy Internet-based wide-area-network (WAN) connectivity failed to meet quality expectations, resulting in frequent disconnects during VoIP and web-conferencing sessions. There was an imperative need to address the resulting loss in collaboration and employee productivity.

Bajaj Electricals had considered MPLS but found the solution to be an expensive investment, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, the long deployment timelines of MPLS, which can run into several months, rendered the solution incapable of supporting the company's business expansion initiatives.

When Bajaj Electricals evaluated Aryaka's global SD-WAN, the company witnessed significantly faster and more reliable network connectivity between their China and India offices, and dramatic application performance improvements.

Aryaka's solution combines a global private network, WAN Optimization, SD-WAN functionality, 24×7 CCIE-grade customer support, and network and application visibility, to deliver superior global network connectivity that can be deployed in only a few days.

On deploying Aryaka, the company experienced the following benefits:

Elimination of disconnects during VoIP calls and web-conferencing sessions

Up to 2X faster connection setup times

Less than 2% packet loss for real-time traffic

Industry-leading QoS capabilities

Deployment within days, not months

24×7 CCIE-level customer support

Further, the performance improvements in China instilled confidence in Bajaj to add another one of their challenging locations, Dubai, to the Aryaka network. Aryaka's global SD-WAN was operational at Bajaj's Dubai site within 24 hours of their ISP (Internet Service Provider) provisioning an Internet link -- another validation of Aryaka's rapid deployment model.

"Aryaka's global SD-WAN is the best MPLS alternative in the global network connectivity space," said Ashwath Nagaraj, Founder and CTO, Aryaka Networks. "It is exciting to see Aryaka gain significant traction in Asia-Pacific, especially China. Many global businesses in this part of the world, like Bajaj Electricals, are looking for smarter alternatives or replacements to legacy connectivity technologies like MPLS. And Aryaka delivers everything they need -- performance, agility, reliability, and cost-effectiveness."

Founded on 14th July 1938, Bajaj Electricals has established itself as one of the most powerful and well-recognized brands in India during the last seven decades. The consumer electrical equipment manufacturing company is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra and is a part of the INR 280 Billion (USD 6 Billion, at INR 46 per USD) Bajaj Group. BEL's main domains are lighting, consumer durables, engineering and projects. Bajaj Electrical Limited have 19 branch offices in India, a chain of 600 distributors, 3,000 authorised dealers, over 2,50,000 retail outlets and over 230 service franchises spread across the country.

Aryaka's global SD-WAN solution provides optimized, software-defined network connectivity and application acceleration to globally distributed enterprises. Aryaka's services have over 10 million users across more than 4,500 sites. Leading brands such as Skullcandy, Air China, and ThoughtWorks, as well as partners such as Microsoft Azure, AWS, Intelisys, and SK Broadband, have all chosen Aryaka for their enterprise-grade networking needs.

