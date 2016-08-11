Secure Channels Adds to Technical Team in 2016

Cyber security firm Secure Channels, Inc. has had a busy year, adding several members to its technical staff in 2016.

(firmenpresse) - Cyber security firm Secure Channels, Inc. has had a busy year, adding several members to its technical staff in 2016. Joining the team in 2016 are Christine Kincaid, Adam Firestone, Hilary MacMillan, and Jonathan Katz. The cyber defense company, based in Irvine, California, has received recognition for its robust, data encryption technologies and user-focused approach; the new team will augment an already-powerful technology team. Our new team bring many years of enterprise and public sector experience along with deep technical knowledge to the company, says Richard Blech the CEO of the firm. Each bring unique skills that will enable us to be agile and solidifying our solutions based security platform. To learn more about the companys leadership team, visit http://www.securechannels.com/



Christine Kincaid joined the team in January as Chief Technology Officer. In addition to her knowledge of information technology and network systems security, she has brought many years of regulatory compliance experience to the team. Adam Firestone also joined the company in January and plays a role in two of the companys divisions; Adam serves as Senior Vice President of Solutions Engineering and President of Secure Channels Government Solutions. He has worked in the defense and intelligence contracting industries for over 20 years and is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University, where he teaches graduate courses in systems engineering and technology management.



Hilary MacMillan is Vice President in the companys Solutions Architecture division. She joined the leadership team in January and has nearly two decades of experience in the defense and cybersecurity industries. Her knowledge of project management for complex network security systems has made her a vital addition to the team. Jonathan Katz came onboard in June and is the Vice President of Cryptography Engineering. Jonathan is a professor of computer science at the University of Maryland and is a leading researcher in the fields of cryptography and cybersecurity. He co-authored a textbook that is widely used in the field, entitled Introduction to Modern Cryptography and is an expert on digital signature schemes.





Secure Channels, Inc. offers several products and solutions to its many clients, helping them protect critical data from being compromised and access to computer networks from the unauthorized. The company develops comprehensive data encryption security strategies that are tailored for the unique needs of each client; the team builds in an intuitive user experience to boost efficiency and effectiveness of its cyber security solutions.



For more information on the company and their broad range of products and services, visit http://www.securechannels.com/



About Secure Channels, Inc.



Headquartered in Irvine, California, Secure Channels, Inc., has created state-of-the-art data encryption security technologies and authentication solutions that feature compatibility with every data type available. The companys focus on disruptive technologies is a hallmark of their development process. Patented encryption processes developed by the firm provide end-to-end data security, far in excess of other encryption systems available today.



