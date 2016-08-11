Productsup is a Finalist for the 2016 Red Herring 100 Global Award

(PresseBox) - Productsup today announced that it has been selected as a candidate for Red Herring's 2016 Top 100 Global award, a prestigious recognition honoring the year?s most audacious and far-reaching private technology companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe.

The Red Herring editorial team selected the companies demonstrating the most innovative technologies and business models originating from over 1,000 companies from more than 40 nations. These companies, representing past Red Herring Asia, Europe and North America award winners in their respective regions, are judged on a range of qualitative and quantitative metrics, including but not limited to, technology innovation, financial performance, growth criterion, management's execution standards, potential globalization of the strategy, and market share improvement.

?In today's economies, the unrivaled technology ubiquity is not only disrupting how we work but also how we live and think. The vast amount of data and intellectual property combined with the innovation and disruption created by today?s entrepreneurs is touching every sector. More than 300 startups are striving in the construction field alone. The 2016 Red Herring nominees have proven that while some will worry about a bubble, there is no pause in innovation any time soon. And nothing must be taken for granted in this electoral year,? said Red Herring CEO, Alex Vieux. ?Speed, creativity and unconventional business models are constantly shifting investors' thesis and users' behavior - both are demanding more, not less, from entrepreneurs. An unprecedented number of entrepreneurs are jumping ahead of the competition and making a difference. Constant breakthroughs make recent developments obsolete faster than ever before.

In light of everything Productsup is performing exceptionally well in its field and deserves to be singled out as one of the Red Herring Global finalists. At this stage, we are left with the daunting task to select the best qualified companies for the 2016 Top 100 Global Award."



The finalists are invited to present their winning strategies at the Red Herring Global forum in Los Angeles, November 15 to 17. The Top 100 winners will be announced at a special awards ceremony on November 17.

About Red Herring

Red Herring is a global media company that unites the world?s best high-technology innovators, venture investors and business decision-makers in a variety of forums, including print, online and exclusive events worldwide. Red Herring provides an insider?s access to the global innovation economy, identifying new and innovative technology companies and entrepreneurs. Its Red Herring 100 awards for North America, Europe, Asia and Global have recognized more than 5,000 companies in their early stages, including Baidu, Google, eBay and Skype. For more information, please go to: http://www.redherring.com/...



Productsup is the preferred solution for product data management and shopping feed optimization. The cloud-platform helps you collect, structure and analyze product data quickly and easily, and distribute enhanced, custom product feeds to unlimited shopping and marketing channels. A higher data quality ultimately boosts product visibility and performance. Productsup enables merchants, agencies and data aggregators to improve internal processes and increase the scale and profitability of their global sales through multiple channels, such as Google Shopping, eBay, CJ, Facebook, Criteo, PriceGrabber and many more.

Visit www.productsup.com for more information.





